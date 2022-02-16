ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rose powers Snyder past St. Dominic - Girls basketball recap

By Jason Bernstein
 5 days ago
Kyra Rose’s 28 points, eight rebounds and four assists fueled Snyder to a 74-36 victory over St. Dominic in Jersey City. Jah’nel Lewis had 19 points,...

