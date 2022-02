The Knights hope to reclaim the first-place trophy after falling short in 2020. While COVID-19 may have put a pause on many aspects of life, one thing that has remained the same is De La Salle North Catholic boys basketball dominating. The Knights are back and barreling toward the 2022 postseason, earning the No. 2 seed in the Class 3A state tournament. Getting to the end required a matchup in their district title game against Westside Christian, the only team to beat the Knights this season and beat them twice. However, the Knights flipped the script this time and won...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO