GLENDALE, Ariz. — After the Stars lost 3-1 to the Coyotes on Sunday night, one emotion emanated from the Dallas dressing room: disappointment. With a loss to the worst team in the Western Conference, the Stars blew a chance for their second straight perfect road trip and wasted an opportunity to close in on Nashville for the first wild card spot in the West. The Stars’ road trip was bookended by a win over the league’s best team and a loss to one of the league’s worst.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO