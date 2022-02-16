ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD risks further losses below 1.1400 – UOB

Cover picture for the articleFX Strategists at UOB Group noted EUR/USD risks further downside while below the 1.1400 level. 24-hour view: “Our view for EUR to ‘weaken further’ amid oversold conditions was wrong as it rebounded sharply to end the day higher by 0.45%...

EUR/USD Took A Break

The major currency pair skyrocketed last week. However, the pair has already slowed down a little bit and right now is balancing at 1.1432. Last Friday, financial markets got additional signals in favor of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve System in the nearest future. The Unemployment Rate...
