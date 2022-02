Here come the Men in Black (on TV) One of the biggest movie franchises is the Men in Black series starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. The films managed to be a huge success at the box office and received well by the audience and critics until Men in Black: International (starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson) in 2019 which put the nail in the coffin for the franchise as it was a box office disappointment and panned by the critics. Now, it looks like it is going to make a comeback and, this time, it will be for the small screen.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO