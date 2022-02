Justin Wilcoxen was well into his home run trot when controversy struck on Saturday during East Carolina’s home game against Bryant. Wilcoxen, who replaced starting catcher Ben Newton in the top half of the ninth, appeared to have launched a walk-off home run over the wall in right field. A no-doubter. As Pirates players leaped out of the dugout to greet the sophomore at home plate, umpires gathered and ruled that the first base umpire called time before the pitch.

BASEBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO