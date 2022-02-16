Creative Mindfulness 11 – Karmic Lessons

Held annually at the Museum of Science and Industry (MSI), Black Creativity began in 1970 as a celebration of culture, heritage, and the celebration of Black Excellence in the Arts. Initially conceived and organized by a staff of local artists and key staff members of the Chicago Defender. Renamed in 1984 to Black Creativity, the exhibition expanded to include Black contributions in the areas of STEM. The Juried Art Exhibition is a signature program of the Black Creativity exhibition and remains the largest running exhibit of Black Art in the country.
Comments / 0