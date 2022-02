True confessions time. When I saw that Mercury Theater was doing a musical called Women of Soul. , my curiosity was piqued. Musicals featuring soul music and powerhouse singing are the mainstay of Black Ensemble Theater (BET) founded by a theater powerhouse herself—Jackie Taylor. I was going in ready to listen but wondering who would dare challenge the Queen of the Black jukebox musical. When I read through the program before curtain, I was so happy to see that this was a restaging of BET’s production and it did not disappoint. The play was staged by BET in 2018 and its writer./director Daryl D. Brooks has revised and remounted it.

