CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Any day you’ll find a group of men putting horses through their paces at an arena at the Stewart Conservation Camp in Carson City. When you think about it, the horses and their riders have a good deal in common. Neither chose to be there. The horses were taken from their free-roaming life on Nevada’s rangeland. Their trainers, each an inmate in the state’s prison system, are here after taking wrong turns in their lives.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO