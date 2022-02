Splatoon 3 made an appearance during the first Nintendo Direct of the year this week with a new trailer showing off a game mode, but people think there might be more than just gameplay in the trailer. Splatoon sleuths noticed a QR code hidden within a trailer for just a brief moment, and when scanned, it supposedly reveals a date which points to August 18, 2022. Going off that, it's been assumed that the date seemingly hidden in the trailer might be the release date for the new game.

