Cover picture for the articleSpider-Man: No Way Home is a movie for everyone. It may not be the same story for each individual, but you will see yourself and your struggles in it. That’s universal storytelling, like the myths, songs, fables and fairytales of all cultures. The name of the movie is apt. There is...

The Hollywood Reporter

Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Death on the Nile’: Film Review

One of the most frequent questions asked by critics of Kenneth Branagh’s 2017 Murder on the Orient Express remake was “Why?” While the Agatha Christie adaptation approximated the grandeur and opulence of Sidney Lumet’s all-star 1974 original with a classicist’s reverence, the excitement and intrigue of watching a stellar cast dressed in dazzling 1930s finery as a killer steadily thins their ranks was muted by synthetic CG-heavy visuals and the intrusive self-infatuation of Branagh as ingenious Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot. Nevertheless, audiences didn’t seem to mind and the film made a whopping $352 million worldwide. The good news about Branagh’s return...
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Dislikes George Clooney? Marry Me Star Allegedly Distanced Herself From Amal’s Husband

Jennifer Lopez doesn't allegedly like Ben Affleck's friend and director, George Clooney. Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney have not always gotten along. In October, there were reports suggesting that the A-listers did not have a wonderful time working together in the movie Out of Sight. Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Enjoy Her...
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in ‘Uncharted’: Film Review

This weekend, you’ll be able to go to theaters and see a highly entertaining thrill ride of a movie, featuring Tom Holland performing death-defying stunts and spending a good portion of the film’s running time engaging in witty banter and flying through the air. I’m talking, of course, about Spider-Man: No Way Home.More from The Hollywood ReporterCharlie Cox Spills All on That 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Cameo and His Hopes for Daredevil's FutureTom Holland on 'Uncharted' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' SecretsNew 'Grand Theft Auto' Game in the Works at Rockstar Oh, there’s also Uncharted, the feature film version of the hit...
soapoperanetwork.com

Victoria Rowell Returns to CBS After 15-Year Absence, Books a Recurring Role on Drama ‘Good Sam’

Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
IndieWire

Francis Ford Coppola ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ About Money as He Drops $120 Million on ‘Megalopolis’

Click here to read the full article. Say what you will about Francis Ford Coppola, but the man has no problem betting on himself. Since founding his American Zoetrope production company in 1969, he has blazed trails for filmmakers trying to make studio-sized projects outside of the Hollywood system, both in terms of his willingness to spend his own money on his films and his work empowering other independent filmmakers. He then decided to enter the wine business and built an empire of vineyards that made him much more money than his films ever did. Now, at the age of...
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
People

Tom Holland's Mom Once Called Spider-Man Producers Because He Wasn't Getting Enough 'Toilet Breaks'

Tom Holland may be one of the most famous young actors in Hollywood, but that doesn't mean his mom won't make a few phone calls on his behalf!. During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star, 25, shared a hilarious story, recalling the time his mom secretly phoned producers about giving him an adequate amount of bathroom breaks while filming one of the early Spider-Man films.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Line’ (‘La Ligne’): Film Review | Berlin 2022

Dysfunctional family dynamics and the malaise of Swiss suburbia were at the heart of director Ursula Meier’s first two features, Home (2008) and Sister (2012), and they very much form the crux of The Line (La Ligne), which follows an explosive mother-daughter relationship that begins with a bang and takes a while to settle down from there. Starring Belgian musician and actress Stéphanie Blanchoud as a singer-songwriter who has a major bone to pick with her classical pianist mom, the film offers up intensly ripe performances that can sometimes go too far — especially in the case of Valeria Bruni Tedeschi,...
The Independent

Gillian Anderson launches her first audio show titled ‘What Do I Know?!’

Gillian Anderson has launched an audio show that will explore stories about people through a “personally curated selection of narrated articles”.The show is titled “What Do I Know?!” and episodes will be released on a fortnightly basis on the audio journalism app Curio.Anderson, 53, will guide listeners through a range of stories, covering topics from social challenges to sexual liberation, to phenomenal women and more.The X-Files star said she was “thrilled” about the show and added in a statement about her partnership with Curio: “By taking the time to listen and reflect on inspiring and surprising stories, we can open...
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Opens Up About Shocking Moment He Found Out ‘Uncharted’ Was Getting Made

Mark Wahlberg is finally opening up about his new movie Uncharted and he’s apologizing to fans for teasing them for so long about it. It’s been a long time coming. Mark Wahlberg has been teasing fans about a movie adaptation of the Naughty Dog video game, Uncharted, for the better part of the last decade. Now it’s officially set to hit theaters. Walhberg told CinemaBlend that his enthusiasm for the project got the best of him.
The Guardian

‘All that Hollywood glamour doesn’t feel like me at all’: Joanna Scanlan on self-doubt, sexism and being the red-hot favourite at the Baftas

When Joanna Scanlan arrives, she is hidden beneath a yellow raincoat, glasses steamed up, blown through the door as if the gathering storm outside has washed her ashore. “I am so sorry for dragging you out here,” she says, laughing slightly hysterically, as she sheds the layers. Scanlan is filming in rural Wales – she, her husband and their dog are renting a cottage nearby – and this cafe, also in the middle of nowhere, was her suggestion. Even the women who work in the cafe were surprised to be called in. We are the only customers, but there are pots of tea and welsh cakes, and Scanlan is great company, so all is well.
HollywoodLife

Elon Musks’ New Mystery Gal Pal Revealed After They’re Spotted On Private Jet Together

The SpaceX founder was seen arriving in Los Angeles with a new woman almost five months after ending things with singer Grimes, and we have the EXCLUSIVE on who she is!. Does Elon Musk have a new girlfriend? The 50-year-old Tesla CEO was spotted stepping off of a plane with a mysterious new woman on Thursday February 17 in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The pair were each seen deplaning the billionaire’s private jet separately in black coats in Los Angeles. A source close to Elon revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the mystery woman is an actress, expected to be in a highly anticipated biopic this year. “They have been dating for several months and are in a monogamous relationship right now,” according to our source.
CinemaBlend

After Kanye West Demands Final Approval On Netflix’s Jeen-Yuhs Docuseries, A Co-Director Reveals Why His Request Wasn’t Granted

Kanye West wouldn’t exactly be Kanye West without his signature bold statements. Whether he’s proclaiming a Beyoncé album the “greatest of all time” or running for president or trying to get his ex-wife Kim Kardashian back, the rapper has definitive (and no shortage of controversial) opinions. Sometimes it doesn’t pan out to his liking. This was the case when he demanded and was denied final approval on the Netflix docuseries, Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, which centers on his comeuppance in the music industry. Now, one of the co-directors involved with the project reveals exactly why the request wasn’t granted.
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
E! News

Daniel Radcliffe Is Unrecognizable as "Weird Al" Yankovic in Biopic Transformation

Watch: Would Daniel Radcliffe Ever Play "Harry Potter" Again?. You're going to be stupefied by Daniel Radcliffe's recent transformation. The Harry Potter alum was spotted dressed as "Weird Al" Yankovic —complete with long curly wig and mustache—on the set of the parody song master and pop culture icon's biopic in Los Angeles Thursday, Feb. 17. It marked the first time Radcliffe, 32, has been photographed in character since it was announced in January that he would be playing the music star, who rose to fame in the '80s with hits such as "Smells Like Nirvana," "Eat It," "Amish Paradise," "Fat," "White & Nerdy" and a variety of polka medleys.
