Hello, everyone! My name is Rugby, what’s yours? How I got my name is I reminded one of the volunteers at Helping PAWS of the compact oval-shaped football that they use to play that rough-and-tumble game of rugby. You can see from my photo that I am sort of compact and oval-shaped, too, but that certainly doesn’t mean I want to be kicked around! Growing up on a farm made me into a pretty durable fellow, but it didn’t teach me much about how to interact with people in an indoor environment.

PETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO