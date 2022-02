From time to time an employer will have to make structural changes to their 401(k) plan. When that happens, they might need to freeze changes to the plan overall. This is called a “blackout period.” During black periods a 401(k) plan participant cannot make changes to their account. This means that they can’t change investments or move money around until the blackout period ends. Though blackout periods are generally on the short side, they can be very inconvenient, so it’s worth knowing how they work.

