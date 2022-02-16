Tigers outlast Saints 70-68, advance to title game

BINGHAMTON, NY – A packed house over at Seton Catholic Central as the #3 Saints welcomed in Union-Endicott in one of the boy’s STAC semifinals.

1st quarter, Kaelin Thomas Eurosteps through 3 Tigers while avoiding getting blocked and scores.

Then, Michael Lee kicks it out to Michael Bucko from beyond the arc. And he’s able to drill the long ball.

More from Thomas. He co-led all Saints scorers along with Andrew Erickson as they finished with 18 each.

Down the other way, Kristian Oliver finds Mekai Lindsey in the corner. And with plenty of time, Lindsey sinks the three ball.

Then, Lindsey doing the passing as he finds Nick Lang, and Lang cruises in for the lay up.

Oliver at it again as he hits Rocco Spinelli in the far corner, and Spinelli hits the trey.

This was an all-out battle that saw Lang throw down a game-high 23 points.

It came all the way down to the end and U-E comes away with a 70-68 win.

Corning won their semi match-up with Windsor, 62-42, so it will be U-E and Corning on Friday in Horseheads for the boy’s STAC title.

