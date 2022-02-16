Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Manages helper in loss

Letang generated two assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes. It was the 12th box-score multiplier this season for Letang, who -- with six goals and 41 assists -- already is two points past his total from the 2020-21 campaign. However, those numbers likely provide no solace to the veteran blueliner, as the Pens have lost two straight games with the latest defeat taking place against the only team ahead of them in the Metropolitan Division standings.

