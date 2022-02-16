Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Manages helper in loss

Motte notched an assist in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Ducks. Motte set up Quinn Hughes' tally in the third period. This was Motte's second assist in the last three games, but he's on a nine-game goal drought. The 26-year-old forward remains limited mainly to a bottom-six role at even strength, though he plays a key defensive role for the Canucks. He's up to 11 points, 61 shots on net, 61 hits, 35 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-2 rating in 36 appearances overall. Motte's place in the lineup is secure thanks to his penalty-killing work.
