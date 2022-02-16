Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Extends point streak to seven games

Kukan had two goals and an assist in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Sabres. Kukan opened the scoring 4:47 into the opening frame and gave Columbus a 3-2 lead 3:28 into the second. He added a helper on Brendan Gaunce's tally later in the middle frame. Kukan came into this one with just three points in 16 games this season, so he doubled his point total with this productive effort. He's never cracked double-digit points in a season, so don't expect a repeat performance from the stay-at-home defenseman any time soon.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO