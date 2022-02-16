ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine: Extends point streak to seven games

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Laine dished an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Flames. Laine set up Adam...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Cale Makar: Extends point streak

Makar had an assist, two shots on net and one hit in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sabres. Makar and Devon Toews linked up in the offensive zone to set up Nathan MacKinnon for Colorado's first goal. The assist extended Makar's point streak to four games, during which he's helped on six Avalanche goals. He's up to 50 points through 45 games.
NHL
WSYX ABC6

Laine's hat trick leads Blue Jackets past Blackhawks, 7-4

CHICAGO (AP) — Red-hot Patrik Laine scored three goals to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Chicago Blackhawks 7-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner, Yegor Chinakhov and Max Domi each had a goal and assist for Columbus, which has won three of four to move above .500 at 24-23-1. Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored as the Blue Jackets took the finale of a five-game road trip to go 4-1-0 on the swing.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Leads way in seven-goal outburst

Kukan had two goals and an assist in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Sabres. Kukan opened the scoring 4:47 into the opening frame and gave Columbus a 3-2 lead 3:28 into the second. He added a helper on Brendan Gaunce's tally later in the middle frame. Kukan came into this one with just three points in 16 games this season, so he doubled his point total with this productive effort. He's never cracked double-digit points in a season, so don't expect a repeat performance from the stay-at-home defenseman any time soon.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrik Laine
Person
Adam Boqvist
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Ruled out for All-Star Game

Mitchell won't play in Sunday's All-Star Game due to a non-COVID illness, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Mitchell was slated to serve as a reserve during Sunday's matchup, but he'll be unable to take the court due to an upper respiratory illness. He'll have several days to recover before the Jazz resume regular-season play against the Mavericks on Friday.
NBA
WREG

SMU snaps Tigers 6-game win streak

DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 27 points, Marcus Weathers added 20 points and seven rebounds, and SMU won its 13th straight home game, topping Memphis 73-57 on Sunday. Franklin Agunanne had seven rebounds for SMU (19-6, 10-3 American Athletic Conference). Michael Weathers added six points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Lester Quinones had 13 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Two points in losing effort

Kane scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers. The 33-year-old continues to produce for Chicago, but he's getting very little help from the lineup around him. Kane has four goals and 12 points over the last 10 games, and on the season he's up to 13 goals and 49 points through 48 contests, maintaining better than a point-a-game pace once again.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jackets
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Manages helper in overtime loss

Karlsson produced an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings. Karlsson had the secondary helper on Reilly Smith's first-period marker. The 29-year-old Karlsson has a goal and four assists through five games in February, an encouraging sign after his spotty offense for much of the season to date. He's at 18 points, 72 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 35 outings. Karlsson isn't expected to lose his place in the top six even with Jack Eichel in the mix.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Two points in win over Buffalo

MacKinnon scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sabres. He opened the scoring for Colorado on the afternoon early in the first period, then helped set up Mikko Rantanen for an empty-netter inside the final minute of the third. MacKinnon has found the scoresheet in four straight games since missing four with a concussion, and on the season the 26-year-old has 11 goals and 48 points through 35 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hornets' Terry Rozier: Milk carton Terry

Rozier had five points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 111-107 double-overtime loss to the Heat. Rozier vanished as his co-stars and supporting cast scrapped for a win only to fall short in double-overtime. LaMelo Ball got in foul trouble throughout the second half, making Rozier's poor performance that much more crushing. Thursday marks an outlier and sour note for Rozier heading into the All-Star break. He had exceeded 15 points in eight straight contests prior to Thursday's defeat.
NBA
MyArkLaMiss

La Tech Bulldogs Hoops 95-71 Home Victory over UTSA Roadrunners

RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) — The Bulldogs opened the game with the first 10 points, getting consecutive triples from Keaston Willis The team dished out a season-high 21 assists as 10 different Bulldogs scored, going 32-of-60 from the field with 13 of those being threes. The Roadrunners shot 42.4 percent from the field and 5 of […]
RUSTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAV News 3

Local NBA product giving back to the Coastal Empire

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Davion Mitchell, a rookie point guard for the Sacramento Kings, found a way to give back to the youth using the sport he dearly loves. Mitchell graduated from Liberty County High School before committing to play collegiate basketball at Baylor. After being a part of Baylor’s National Championship team, Mitchell […]
NBA
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Moved to IR

Toews (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports. Toews has been out since Jan. 26, so his placement on IR doesn't prevent him from returning anytime he's deemed ready. It's safe to rule the veteran center out for Friday's game against visiting Dallas, but he's been skating and could return soon if his concussion symptoms subside.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy