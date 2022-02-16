Lightning's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: First multi-point game of 2021-22

Perron picked up two assists in a 6-3 win over Toronto on Saturday. It was Perron's first multi-point game since Nov. 22. He has struggled to get into an offensive groove since he returned from injury Dec. 29. He has just four points (one goal, three assists_ in his last 16 games. Perron is pretty much droppable at this point, or benchable if you feel like you can wait to find out if this is a trend or just an isolated outburst.

