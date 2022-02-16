ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Lightning's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: First multi-point game of 2021-22

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Bellemare scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: First multi-point game since Nov.

Perron picked up two assists in a 6-3 win over Toronto on Saturday. It was Perron's first multi-point game since Nov. 22. He has struggled to get into an offensive groove since he returned from injury Dec. 29. He has just four points (one goal, three assists_ in his last 16 games. Perron is pretty much droppable at this point, or benchable if you feel like you can wait to find out if this is a trend or just an isolated outburst.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Logs first multi-point effort

Eichel scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sharks. Just a game after Eichel earned his first assist as a Golden Knight, he put away his first goal and logged his first multi-point game. The 25-year-old has a goal and two helpers in three outings, and he's progressively gotten more involved in the offense as he continues to get acclimated to his new team. Fantasy managers should have Eichel activated by now -- he's locked in to a first-line role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Manages helper in overtime loss

Karlsson produced an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings. Karlsson had the secondary helper on Reilly Smith's first-period marker. The 29-year-old Karlsson has a goal and four assists through five games in February, an encouraging sign after his spotty offense for much of the season to date. He's at 18 points, 72 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 35 outings. Karlsson isn't expected to lose his place in the top six even with Jack Eichel in the mix.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Two points in win over Buffalo

MacKinnon scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sabres. He opened the scoring for Colorado on the afternoon early in the first period, then helped set up Mikko Rantanen for an empty-netter inside the final minute of the third. MacKinnon has found the scoresheet in four straight games since missing four with a concussion, and on the season the 26-year-old has 11 goals and 48 points through 35 contests.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Moved to IR

Toews (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports. Toews has been out since Jan. 26, so his placement on IR doesn't prevent him from returning anytime he's deemed ready. It's safe to rule the veteran center out for Friday's game against visiting Dallas, but he's been skating and could return soon if his concussion symptoms subside.
NHL
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Hill Collapses Walker With Insane KO

Jamahal Hill made a huge statement in his main event bid earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 48 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Sweet Dreams” absolutely obliterated light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker with a brutal first-round knockout (punches).
UFC
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers trade into top 10 to select a quarterback, Jets make a splash on defense

NFL teams that do not have a franchise quarterback on the roster are chasing one. In today's thought exercise, Pittsburgh, for the first time since drafting Ben Roethlisberger No. 11 overall as part of the 2004 NFL Draft, is in the market for a quarterback. The Steelers have been aggressive in trading up for Devin Bush previously or trading away a first-round pick for Minkah Fitzpatrick. General manager Kevin Colbert makes a legacy move in his final year leading the operation, much like what Ozzie Newsome did in Baltimore with Lamar Jackson.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Hedman
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning
CBS Sports

Hornets' Terry Rozier: Milk carton Terry

Rozier had five points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 111-107 double-overtime loss to the Heat. Rozier vanished as his co-stars and supporting cast scrapped for a win only to fall short in double-overtime. LaMelo Ball got in foul trouble throughout the second half, making Rozier's poor performance that much more crushing. Thursday marks an outlier and sour note for Rozier heading into the All-Star break. He had exceeded 15 points in eight straight contests prior to Thursday's defeat.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Ruled out for All-Star Game

Mitchell won't play in Sunday's All-Star Game due to a non-COVID illness, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Mitchell was slated to serve as a reserve during Sunday's matchup, but he'll be unable to take the court due to an upper respiratory illness. He'll have several days to recover before the Jazz resume regular-season play against the Mavericks on Friday.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Commanders rebrand under center by selecting QB; Steelers opt for defense over passer

The recently rebranded Washington Commanders enter the 2022 offseason facing the same decades-long problem: find a franchise quarterback. The last Washington quarterback to start the majority of games for more than three straight years was Mark Rypien, who made 56 starts from 1989-92. During that four-year stretch, he compiled a record of 39-17, made two Pro Bowls and earned MVP honors in Super Bowl XXVI -- as the franchise hoisted its third Vince Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of the 1991 season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy