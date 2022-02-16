ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Cynthia Tucker: GOP urges members to embrace death

By Email
Daily Advance
 5 days ago

Alabama is home to crimson-red ultraconservatives, Trumpist die-hards who still believe in the Old Confederacy, voters who want guns in every home and historically accurate books in none. Thousands turned out to cheer Donald Trump at a stadium here in August 2015, shortly after he declared his presidential run. Their loyalty...

www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Alabama Government
State
Florida State
State
Illinois State
State
Alabama State
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Dem strategist who backed Biden in 2020 says he 'deserves a primary challenger' in 2024

Democratic strategist Michael Starr Hopkins is calling for President Biden to face a primary challenge ahead of the 2024 election. Hopkins began his column by using Biden's words against him when the president said "I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else" on the campaign trail in 2020 and cited a recent poll showing over half of Democratic-leaning voters want to see another candidate at the top of the ticket, despite various accomplishments like the passing of COVID relief and the infrastructure bill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Richard Shelby
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Cynthia Tucker
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Thomas Massie
New York Post

Trump, GOP senators urge DOJ to declassify all Russia probe records

Former President Donald Trump urged the Justice Department Tuesday to release all remaining documents related to the FBI’s investigation into allegations his 2016 campaign colluded with Russian officials, claiming they show “tremendous dishonesty and corruption.”. “They have the declassification order. And they should declassify, absolutely, especially in the...
POTUS
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop#Trumpist#U S Senate#Republicans#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Salon

The Bundy takeover is now complete: How the GOP has embraced pro-terrorist politics

In the weeks after the January 6 insurrection, the Washington Post published a disturbing piece that hinted at how everyday Republicans had come to embrace the politics of terrorism. In Oklahoma City, the Post noted, the memory of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building bombing has become a flashpoint, as both Republican politicians and ordinary citizens bully anyone who tries to draw a line between Timothy McVeigh's crime and Donald Trump-incited storming of the Capitol. The link is obvious, however. Both crimes were committed by white nationalists who refuse to accept a multiracial democracy — but woe on those who say as much in Oklahoma. When Oklahoma's Department of Education shared information from the bombing memorial linking McVeigh's attack with the domestic terror attack on the Capitol, their Facebook page was flooded with vitriol.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy