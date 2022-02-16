ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

An invitation you’ll want to accept: Find your 'Uncommon Courage'

By By Barbara Wilkov BookTrib.com
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fdh0H_0eFlx9zI00

The first thing I thought when I picked up “Uncommon Courage” by global award-winning B2B communications professional and certified speaker Andrea T Edwards was, “What a BIG book!” But the subtitle is “An Invitation,” so how can you pass that up?

Cracking open the book, it looked so inviting just as the subtitle said … friendly font, boxes with special sections, graphics, drawings and “space.” It truly did look inviting!

The back of the book says, “Uncommon Courage is an invitation to be your courageous best self every day. It’s an antidote to the overwhelm, fear and rage rolling around the world. It brings you a path to contentment, peace and happiness.” Well, I’m in. Let’s get started!

EMBRACING LIFE

I have to say that this is a very unique book and well worth its weight (literally). It is not your typical self-help book. It is full of stories and inspiration, and, at the same time, Andrea is like your cheerleader in life.

She says the book came to be from her “50 Wisdoms in 50 Days” videos that she put out during the beginning of the pandemic. They were messages of encouragement and hope during this difficult time we were all going through; they then became the impetus for this book (with 50 messages blossoming into 108!).

“Uncommon Courage” is meant to help you embrace life regardless of everything else going on around you. According to Andrea, “once you fully embrace the deeper wisdom of peace, love, and joy, well … you need to embrace them all the time, regardless of external influence, and especially not just when the going is good.”

All the messages in the book fit into seven key wisdoms:

• Self-awareness

• Self-empowerment

• Empower others

• External influence

• Social leadership

• Career thoughts

• Climate courage

The messages include such topics as:

• Do you have voices in your head?

• Worry is a waste of time

• Let people be annoying sometimes

• Integrity and values

• Beware the victim mindset

• You’ve just got to do you

• Focus on the best in people

• Seize your moments

• And 100 more!

SOME KEY TAKEAWAYS

I learned that 90% of the things we worry about never come to pass, and maybe even 99%, which “means that the only real effect of worry is that it stops us from moving forward.”

The best thing you can do, then, is to put all that energy spent on worry into focusing on changing the situation. “Worry won’t change the situation — but actions will.”

Give each other the benefit of the doubt. This is how we make room for grace. “When we don’t give the benefit of the doubt, we lock people into being their worst selves, even if it was just momentary,” since ultimately, “when you really let the negative emotions go, you are giving a gift to yourself.”

Trusting your own council is a strength — not weakness or arrogance. “You take input and advice from those around you and then you draw your own conclusions based on your knowledge, your experience, and your insights” because when it comes right down to it, “The only goal in life is working out who you are.”

BABY STEPS TO SUCCESS

In the afterword, Andrea’s husband, Steve (who we feel like we get to know in the book), says that the book is “thought provoking, scary and exciting, all at the same time.” He is right about that.

Andrea takes us on this journey with her as she “unpacks her 50 years of life experiences recounting amazing and humbling interactions around the world through the lens of her boundless and unquestionable curiosity.”

This book is packed full of words of encouragement, inspiration, humor, humility and practical advice that you can actually apply to your own life. As Andrea says, “pick something you can change today and just start.” That’s it … pure and simple.

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

You'll Be Happy to Find These Lip Balms in Your Coat Pockets

One of my favorite winter skin-care hacks consists of strategically placing lip balms in my coat pockets so my lips are covered when I'm out and they feel super dry. Since I'm prone to chapped lips and the products in my handbag (and throughout my apartment) will inevitably go missing at some point during the chilly season, this trick has really come through for me.
MAKEUP
Livingston Parish News

BUSINESS | Are You Finding the Joy You Want?

Are you someone who looks for joy in life, or are you one of those who doesn’t expect it? If your life has more downs than ups, or if you find yourself wanting more, you might be interested to know that the person responsible for your joy is you. The Oxford dictionary defines joy as a feeling of great pleasure or happiness. Some people believe they are responsible for their happiness, and some believe that others determine their happiness. It make sense that being accountable for your own happiness means you are free to choose.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Daily Sun

Feeling like a failure? Some tips to help you bounce back

This year’s Olympic games began with two back-to-back mishaps for American Mikaela Shiffrin, widely considered one of the world’s top alpine skiers. The two-time gold medalist did not finish either her giant slalom or slalom runs, and showed her devastation by sitting on the hill, with her head in her lap, for several minutes.
TOKYO OLYMPICS
People

Chloé Lukasiak Says She Feels 'Free' After Confirming Her Relationship with Brooklinn Khoury

Chloé Lukasiak is opening up about her relationship with Brooklinn Khoury. After months of speculation, the actress and dancer, 20, seemingly confirmed last October that she was dating the social media influencer by simply captioning a photo on Instagram with a single black heart. She later made it official by posting a tribute for their one-year anniversary in December.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

14 Androgynous Haircuts You'll Want to Take Straight to Your Stylist

Androgynous haircuts are the ultimate act of freedom of expression. "A gender-neutral haircut breaks free from this [heteronormative] ideal and embraces hair as a tool to let yourself be your authentic self," says Sara-Olivia Granberger, a professional hairstylist and co-owner of Hairrari LA, a gender-neutral barbershop with locations in New York City and Los Angeles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Food52

5 Recipes You’ll Actually Enjoy Making With Your Toddler

Maybe this sounds familiar: My toddler is obsessed with being a “helper” at dinnertime, but inevitably she manages to be particularly unhelpful. More often than not, my family’s well-intentioned “let’s cook together!” sessions devolve into tantrums because someone wouldn’t let someone put raw chicken in her mouth. (I’m not naming names.) The entire cooking process takes longer, is more stressful, and is much, much messier. Afterward, my kitchen looks like a demolition zone.
RECIPES
InspireMore

‘She’s the kid you see biting her parents. You think, ‘Thank god she’s not mine.’ I would not purchase again.’: Mom ‘salutes’ parents with ‘feral’ children

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My second child came into this world so harmoniously. She fed well, she slept like an angel, she was perfect. After my first no sleeper, boob rejecter, I truly felt like I was hashtag ‘blessed.’ I hit the jackpot.
KIDS
Daily Mail

Mother is praised for refusing to make her husband's side of the bed, buy him food or do his washing because he didn't put 'her' clothes away after doing the laundry - but critics warn 'passive aggressiveness' will ruin a relationship

A mother who filmed her 'petty' method of getting revenge on her husband has divided opinion after critics warned passive aggressive behavior can cause the breakdown of relationships. Posting under the handle @mumlifechoseme, Kelsi Burns, from Yokrshire, explained that she was left frustrated after her husband Matt refused to put...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
Distractify

People Throw Stuffed Animals at Figure Skaters After They Finish Their Events

One of the most incredible things a person can witness is a figure skating routine that has been executed flawlessly. It's understandable, then, that many who attend figure skating events want to find some way to show their appreciation. That's why, somewhat randomly, it's become a tradition to throw stuffed animals onto the ice at the end of an excellent figure skating routine.
ANIMALS
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
371
Followers
1K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy