Hurricane picked up the road win over Cedar City behind multiple defensive stands. The Tigers only allowed four points in the first quarter as they build an 11-point lead, but a rough second period saw the game tied at halftime. The defense picked up again in the second half where Hurricane only allowed two fourth quarter points. The tight defense allowed the Tigers to escape with a 38-31 lead. The win sets up a quarterfinal matchup between Desert Hills and Hurricane.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO