ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US sees China watching Ukraine crisis as proxy for Taiwan

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration increasingly believes that China is gauging the U.S. response to the Ukraine crisis as a proxy for how America would deal with more aggressive action by Beijing against Taiwan, according to three senior officials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s decision to go forward with plans to...

americanmilitarynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
FOXBusiness

China carrying out ‘master plan’ to take over US: John Ratcliffe

China’s playbook for taking over the United States aims to dominate America’s industries one by one, former DNI John Ratcliffe explained on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. JOHN RATCLIFFE: Wall Street has put profits above our national security, so to tech giants in Silicon Valley. Now we're seeing it in Hollywood, where, you know, the American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy. And at the same time, what they're doing is rob, replicating and replacing, and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers. So, unfortunately, this has been… the pattern and it will continue. It's part of the master plan for China to supplant the United States in all aspects…
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Suggests The US Would Do Nothing If Russia Attacks Ukraine, Then Says Putin Will Pay A “Heavy Price” If He Invades

Remember that time a Republican president allegedly withheld military aid from Ukraine until that nation’s leader did him a “favor.”. His Democratic critics maintained that he was imperiling an invaluable European ally who stands on the front line against Russian aggression. It seemed then that Democrats were almost...
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Times

China fumes as U.S. approves $100 million Patriot missile deal with Taiwan

The Biden administration has signed off on a $100 million deal with Taiwan to boost its missile defense capabilities, sparking an angry reaction from the Chinese government Tuesday. The deal will provide five years’ worth of engineering support to the island intended to “sustain, maintain and improve the Patriot Air...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East China#Ukraine#Taiwan#Cia#State#Chinese#American#Nato#Russian
Business Insider

If war comes between Ukraine and Russia, watch their missiles and artillery

Russia's military buildup around Ukraine has raised new fears that Moscow will attack or invade. A notable Ukrainian vulnerability is Russia's standoff-range missiles and artillery capabilities. For Ukraine to hold out, it must use its own long-range fires to degrade and disrupt those Russian forces.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy