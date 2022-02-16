ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mirada, CA

LASD seeks 25-year-old with mental health disorders missing in La Mirada

By City News Service Inc.
 5 days ago
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to locate a 25-year-old man with bipolar and schizoaffective disorders who was last seen in La Mirada.

Keanu Alexander Diego Gummig was

about 8 a.m. Thursday in the 14000 block of Rayfield Drive, near Behringer Park, according to Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Gummig is white, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, with short dark blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt with a bear design, black slacks and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Gummig’s whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

