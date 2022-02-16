ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Mason Espinosa resigns with Columbus Lions

By Rex Castillo
 5 days ago

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Lions are gearing up for the 2022 National Arena League season, and a familiar face will lineup under center. The 2021 MVP, quarterback Mason Espinosa, will be back for his fourth season with the Lions.


Last season, Espinosa passed for 2,230 yards along with 56 touchdowns on their way to an appearance in the NAL Title Game. Unfortunately the NAL Title escaped the Lions grip once more.

For Espinosa it was an easy decision to suit up for Columbus for one more season and once again the goal is to bring home the NAL’s biggest prize.

“It really is the best organization in my opinion in indoor football across the country top to bottom. How could you not be, as a player, you know crave that structure? Crave that enthusiasm from the fans? And want to play in a place like this? This will be three seasons for me, and three seasons as the NAL Runner-Up. So, obviously want to get over the hump this year. That’s the number one goal as it is every year. I think it would be extra special to do it in a place like Columbus,” said Espinosa.


The Lions kick off the season at home on April 23rd against the Carolina Cobras.

WRBL News 3

Columbus holds its first Juneteenth Week celebration

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Feb.16, 2022, Columbus, Georgia, announced its Inaugural Juneteenth celebration.  This year’s celebration will be different –– it will include the city’s first annual Juneteenth Week. The Juneteenth Week festival will take place between June 15-20, 2022. The festival offers several activities for participants of all ages. Activities include storytelling, music, food, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

