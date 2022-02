NORTHRIDGE — E.J. Anosike and Cal State Fullerton took care of business with a road win Saturday night and gained ground in the Big West Conference race. Anosike had 24 points and 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season as Fullerton beat Cal State Northridge, 81-73, at the Matadome. Jalen Harris had 16 points for the Titans (16-8 overall, 10-3 Big West), who shot 59% overall. Tray Maddox Jr. contributed 10 points off the bench, and Tory San Antonio had eight points and eight rebounds.

FULLERTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO