New legislative maps shows eastward expansion for Congressional District One

The U.S. Supreme Court's action has cemented Alabama as a state in which its Black citizens remain—as they have always been—underrepresented in Congress. Discrimination in voting on the basis of race is forbidden by the 15th Amendment and by the Voting Rights Act (VRA), which since 1965 has protected the vote. Although Alabama’s African American citizens are 27% of the state’s population, the state sends only one Black representative to Congress in its seven member delegation. We believe that the Supreme Court erred seriously in vacating an injunction against use of a newly drawn map in Alabama. The burden on the state to quickly redraw its map, and possibly revise dates related to an upcoming primary does not outweigh the public interest in making certain that the votes of African Americans who have never had representation equivalent to their potential voting strength are not diluted under the VRA.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO