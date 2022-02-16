New legislative maps shows eastward expansion for Congressional District One
By Alek LaShomb
KIMT
3 days ago
ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Minnesota State Supreme Court has handed down the states' new legislative maps on Tuesday. Some of the states' biggest legislative boundary changes happened in Congressional District One (CD1). CD1 added Wabasha and...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis is threatening to not sign into law a new congressional map if North Central Florida Congressional District 5 stays intact. During a press conference today, DeSantis discussed the state Supreme Court’s decision not to offer guidance on the constitutionality of District 5.
ROCHESTER, Minn. - At the same time we mourn the death of the U.S. Representative Jim Hagedorn, it has voters in his district wondering who will fill his seat. U.S. Representative Jim Hagedorn represented Minnesota's first congressional district, and had a courageous battle with cancer. Every state in the country...
Our weekly summary of federal news highlights redistricting updates in Hawaii, New York, and Pennsylvania, and the FDA approving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Read all about it in this week’s edition of the Federal Tap. All good things must come to an end. Ballotpedia will be retiring the Federal...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The five-member commission redrawing the boundaries of Pennsylvania’s state legislative districts voted to approve new maps for the next decade, with a focus on the state’s fast-growing Latino population that could change the face of the predominantly white House and Senate. The Legislative Reapportionment...
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Republican state lawmakers are readying a new Ohio congressional map proposal after the Ohio Supreme Court rejected the previous map as an unconstitutional gerrymander. And they’ll need at least some Democratic support in order to meet a Friday deadline. Separate introductory committee meetings are scheduled for...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a conservative Republican from southern Minnesota who followed his father’s footsteps into Congress, has died after a battle with kidney cancer. He was 59. Jennifer Carnahan said in a Facebook post Friday that Hagedorn “passed away peacefully last night.”. Hagedorn...
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s highest court heard arguments from lawyers for Gov. Tom Wolf, top lawmakers, and voters Friday as it began weighing what the state’s congressional districts should look like for the next decade. The state Supreme Court agreed to take over the highly consequential process in...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — The Ohio Redistricting Commission must reconvene and draw new district lines for the Ohio House and Ohio Senate that follow the state’s anti-gerrymandering requirements. Opponents of those new plans said the Ohio Redistricting Commission still failed to meet the state’s constitutional requirement...
After two hours of uncertainty, the Kansas House successfully overturned Wednesday Gov. Laura Kelly's veto on a set of Republican-authored Congressional maps, shifting the fight of the districts' legality to the courts. The maps were hotly contested, largely for the decision to split Wyandotte County and put part of the...
With new legislative district maps approved by Maryland lawmakers in January, Washington County will see some changes in certain districts — leaving some county representatives and residents discontent. Every 10 years, legislative leaders must redraw legislative and congressional maps to reflect population shifts according to the U.S. Census. And...
The U.S. Supreme Court's action has cemented Alabama as a state in which its Black citizens remain—as they have always been—underrepresented in Congress. Discrimination in voting on the basis of race is forbidden by the 15th Amendment and by the Voting Rights Act (VRA), which since 1965 has protected the vote. Although Alabama’s African American citizens are 27% of the state’s population, the state sends only one Black representative to Congress in its seven member delegation. We believe that the Supreme Court erred seriously in vacating an injunction against use of a newly drawn map in Alabama. The burden on the state to quickly redraw its map, and possibly revise dates related to an upcoming primary does not outweigh the public interest in making certain that the votes of African Americans who have never had representation equivalent to their potential voting strength are not diluted under the VRA.
TOPEKA —Kansas legislators completed an override of Governor Laura Kelly's veto of a controversial congressional redistricting map. (Click below to listen to portions of the debate on Wednesday) On Wednesday afternoon, member of the Kansas House voted 85-37 to override the veto. The Senate vote Tuesday was 27-11 giving...
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The rapid COVID test site in Albert Lea is relocating. Freeborn County Public Health says unforeseen circumstances are moving the test site from the old ShopKo space to the Albert Lea Armory. The first day the armory test site will be open is Thursday. COVID...
Feb 18 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Friday the U.S. national emergency declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be extended beyond March 1 due to the ongoing risk to public health posed by the coronavirus. Biden said the deaths of more than 900,000 Americans...
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A historic building in downtown Albert Lea is getting a facelift in 2022. City officials say the terra cotta façade of the Jacobson Building, which was built in 1922, is cracking and breaking loose in places and the falling pieces are creating a threat to passing pedestrians. With the help of a grant from the Minnesota Historical Society, the Albert Lea City Council has approved a $301,500 project to repair the façade.
ORONOCO, Minn.-The Olmsted County Planning Advisory Commission approved a land designation amendment and a general development plan for a proposed housing project. E and K Boelter Trust is looking to build 29 single family homes on 79 acres of land between 18th Ave. NW and 11 Ave. NW. The land...
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Mower County man has been charged with failing to pay his state taxes. The Minnesota Department of Revenue says Craig Allen Jacobson of LeRoy is accused of 10 felony counts of failing to file withholding tax returns, 10 felony counts of failing to pay withholding tax, 4 felony counts of filing false or fraudulent individual income tax returns, and 1 felony count of filing a false withholding tax return.
