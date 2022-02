We’ve all seen the way that multimillion dollar NFT sales have transformed the creative economy. Today, NFTs are proliferating throughout creative fields, physical assets, identity, gaming, and beyond. New potential use cases for this technology are being conceptualized all the time – each of them capitalizing on NFTs’ ability to generate systems of scarcity-based economic exchange. These systems have already revolutionized the ways that people and businesses create value, and will surely continue to evolve human perceptions of worth.

