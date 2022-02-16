ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Landscaping Tips For Man’s Best Friend

By Phil and Pam Carter
weeklypostnc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE – Of course, we love dogs! But landscaping with pet dogs in mind can be challenging. It’s a balancing act between what designs you want and what owning a dog requires. If you fail to make accommodations, the dogs may make a mess. Avoid urine spots...

www.weeklypostnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mother Jones

Your Best Friend’s Poop Is Harmful to Nature

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Dog feces and urine are being deposited in nature reserves in such quantities that it is likely to be damaging wildlife, according to a new study. The analysis found that the...
ANIMALS
veranda.com

Presenting the Four Breathtaking Landscapes Named VERANDA’s Best in Outdoor Living for 2022

For our third annual Outdoor Living Awards, entries poured in from all over the country in the form of classical courtyards and shaded dining terraces, modern farm expanses and pretty poolside retreats—all of it evidence of just how central al fresco spaces have become in our everyday lives. Interior designer and passionate gardener Bunny Williams and ICAA president Peter Lyden returned to our judging panel once again, seeking out strength and utmost livability in garden design. From an agrarian haven in Connecticut to a discreet courtyard in Maine, here is a look at this year's winners—each a verdant lesson in the power of nature.
MAINE STATE
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
Apartment Therapy

This Is the One Spot You Haven’t Thought of Yet to Hang Your Plants

Greenery is a great way to bring life and warmth to any space, no matter what your design style is. I mean, who doesn’t want to walk into a place that’s full of plants? Whether you like to get your plant babies cozy in some pretty pots, or you’d rather let them hang out in macramé planters, eventually, you might run out of places to put them. Well, Ashley Molesso and Chess Needham discovered a spot that doesn’t involve any renovating to retrofit for plants and takes up zero floor space. Spoiler alert: It’s the couple’s staircase, which just might be the easiest and most underrated area to hang plants in a home (if your home has one).
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Dogs#Dog#Green Grass#Lawns
Family Handyman

The Worst Poisonous and Invasive Plants for Your Yard

When you think of unwanted plants, things like dandelions, quack grass and other common weeds that bully their way into your yard and garden probably come to mind. But occasionally, we inadvertently plant a seedy character that takes over the garden, gets you itching or causes a whopper of a stomach ache (or worse) if eaten.
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

The Best Flowers to Plant in Early Spring

While most early spring flowers need to overwinter in the ground to produce their trademark blooms when the weather warms, you can still plant a few seasonal beauties as the ground begins to thaw. The best part? Introducing a few of these varieties to your garden will extend your springtime show; after fall-planted blooms are through, a new wave of flowers will burst into color. Ahead, a few plants that will give you plenty to look forward to all season long.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Pets
SFGate

The 10 best houseplants to help create a more relaxing bedroom

Your bedroom should be a place for you to unwind and recharge, and one way to turn it into an even more relaxing haven is to add some greenery. Placing houseplants in your bedroom can help bring some extra color and calmness, and you can’t go wrong with that.
GARDENING
The Guardian

The secret to bringing droopy houseplants back to life? A dose of LED

In dark winter days, artificial lights – from neon-pink to green and blue – can trigger flowering and growth. At this time of year, all I can think about is light. My houseplants are similarly obsessed: a few of them are challenging each other to do the best Leaning Tower of Pisa impression. I can torture them no longer, so I’ve changed a few lightbulbs, added a few timers and now, even in my darkest corners, life grows.
GARDENING
Apartment Therapy

I Don’t Have a Green Thumb, but This Plant Service Helped Me Keep a Houseplant Alive for the First Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’m not exactly known for having a green thumb. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. I even tried working as a floral designer’s assistant, but I was quickly relegated to gift baskets and candy bouquets exclusively. Even so, I still love the idea of being a plant parent. Both my mom and dad have grown enviable rubber trees that are taller than I am, and my best friends have homes packed with vibrant green potted plants. I, however, can barely manage one at a time. So when Plant Proper reached out about their delivery service, I decided that I would try it out and make one more solid effort to channel my inner plant whisperer. The company sent over three of their bestselling plants — Monstera Adansonii, Alocasia Black Velvet, and Alocasia Maharani — and one of them convinced me that there’s hope for me and plants after all.
GARDENING
goodhousekeeping.com

The GH team's all time favourite fragrances for women

Fragrance is so powerful and so personal, finding a perfume you love can help capture your feelings, inspire you, lift your mood, or simply make you feel your very best. But with so many options out there it can be overwhelming and we often fall back to the ones we know and feel comfortable with.
SKIN CARE
Wiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Winter sowing - the easy way to start seeds

Are you looking for a way to start seeds that doesn’t require a lot of indoor space and extensive lighting set-ups? Would you like to start more seeds without worrying about leggy plants or damping off disease? Winter sowing might be just the thing to try this year. Winter...
GARDENING
Detroit News

'Dog' review: Channing Tatum takes a road trip with man's best friend

Channing Tatum plays an Army Ranger tasked with transporting a military dog to the funeral of its handler in "Dog," a warm but not too cuddly buddy comedy about the bond between man and man's best friend. Tatum, who also co-directed the film with "Magic Mike" and "Magic Mike XXL"...
PETS
Frederick News-Post

The best, most realistic-looking fake plants for decorating your home

Faux houseplants used to be, well, a faux pas. Interior designer Jennifer Davis of Minneapolis was recently staging a house for a woman who had been trained in interior design 60 years ago. She said her professor would “roll in her grave if she used faux plants.” In her time, artificial plants were a strict no-no, probably because they looked as fake as they were.
HOME & GARDEN
countryliving.com

How to Grow and Care for Indoor Palm Plants and Turn Your Home into an Oasis

With more than 2,500 species, the palm family grows all over the world in tropical and subtropical regions including rainforests, along rivers, and on misty mountain sides. In some parts of the country, they’re grown as landscape plants. But because they can survive in very poor and dry soils, they also make excellent houseplants because they’re tolerant of less-than-ideal growing conditions. Many will put up with your occasionally forgetting to water, though they definitely don’t like to be sopping wet, a common reason they’ll die.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy