FILM REVIEW

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a movie for everyone. It may not be the same story for each individual, but you will see yourself and your struggles in it. That’s universal storytelling, like the myths, songs, fables and fairytales of all cultures. The name of the movie is apt. There is...
One of the most frequent questions asked by critics of Kenneth Branagh’s 2017 Murder on the Orient Express remake was “Why?” While the Agatha Christie adaptation approximated the grandeur and opulence of Sidney Lumet’s all-star 1974 original with a classicist’s reverence, the excitement and intrigue of watching a stellar cast dressed in dazzling 1930s finery as a killer steadily thins their ranks was muted by synthetic CG-heavy visuals and the intrusive self-infatuation of Branagh as ingenious Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot. Nevertheless, audiences didn’t seem to mind and the film made a whopping $352 million worldwide.
The good news about Branagh’s return...
The greatest power of the photographic image is its function in affecting social change, a phenomenon that only persists and grows with the proliferation of cameras in every hand at all times. But with great power comes great responsibility, they say, a conundrum explored in Andrew Levitas’ “Minamata,” the story of legendary photojournalist W. Eugene Smith and his experiences photographing the effect of toxic mercury poisoning in Japan.
This weekend, you’ll be able to go to theaters and see a highly entertaining thrill ride of a movie, featuring Tom Holland performing death-defying stunts and spending a good portion of the film’s running time engaging in witty banter and flying through the air.
I’m talking, of course, about Spider-Man: No Way Home.More from The Hollywood ReporterCharlie Cox Spills All on That 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Cameo and His Hopes for Daredevil's FutureTom Holland on 'Uncharted' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' SecretsNew 'Grand Theft Auto' Game in the Works at Rockstar
Oh, there’s also Uncharted, the feature film version of the hit...
Jennifer Lopez doesn't allegedly like Ben Affleck's friend and director, George Clooney. Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney have not always gotten along. In October, there were reports suggesting that the A-listers did not have a wonderful time working together in the movie Out of Sight. Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Enjoy Her...
Sharon Stone took to social media to reveal that she'd had a difficult past couple of weeks after a heartbreaking loss in the family. She revealed with her latest Instagram post that she'd lost her dog Joe Stone two weeks ago and finally found the strength to share the news.
Full disclosure — nothing makes me dread a review assignment right now like the knowledge that a film shot during the pandemic also uses it as a plot point. But what in lesser hands might have been just another tiresome COVID-19 quickie, locking us into a reality we’re all desperate to escape, becomes a tautly suspenseful nail-biter in Kimi, thanks to tirelessly eclectic director Steven Soderbergh and seasoned screenwriter David Koepp. Lean, mean and enlivened by the filmmakers’ love letter to both Hitchcock and Brian De Palma, this HBO Max premiere riffs knowingly on Rear Window and Blow Out in...
Pretty early in Marry Me, a character makes the point that the romance we’re watching unfold, between global pop sensation Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) and regular guy Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson), is no fairy tale. Kat’s just-broken engagement to fellow superstar Bastian (Maluma) — that was the fairy tale. What Kat and Charlie have is something else, maybe something realer and more grounded.
This is ridiculous, of course. The whole point of Marry Me is that it’s a fairy tale. How else to describe a love story that begins with Kat dumping her cheating fiancé at the livestreamed concert that was...
Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
It's time now for a look at what's new on streaming services with our film critic, DC Film Girl, Lauren Veniziani is joining us. She has an interview and review of "Raising Dion" as well as her review of other shows including the "Pam & Tommy" mini-series and "Euphoria."
Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
Click here to read the full article. Say what you will about Francis Ford Coppola, but the man has no problem betting on himself. Since founding his American Zoetrope production company in 1969, he has blazed trails for filmmakers trying to make studio-sized projects outside of the Hollywood system, both in terms of his willingness to spend his own money on his films and his work empowering other independent filmmakers. He then decided to enter the wine business and built an empire of vineyards that made him much more money than his films ever did. Now, at the age of...
The SpaceX founder was seen arriving in Los Angeles with a new woman almost five months after ending things with singer Grimes, and we have the EXCLUSIVE on who she is!. Does Elon Musk have a new girlfriend? The 50-year-old Tesla CEO was spotted stepping off of a plane with a mysterious new woman on Thursday February 17 in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The pair were each seen deplaning the billionaire’s private jet separately in black coats in Los Angeles. A source close to Elon revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the mystery woman is an actress, expected to be in a highly anticipated biopic this year. “They have been dating for several months and are in a monogamous relationship right now,” according to our source.
Tom Holland may be one of the most famous young actors in Hollywood, but that doesn't mean his mom won't make a few phone calls on his behalf!. During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star, 25, shared a hilarious story, recalling the time his mom secretly phoned producers about giving him an adequate amount of bathroom breaks while filming one of the early Spider-Man films.
Mark Wahlberg is finally opening up about his new movie Uncharted and he’s apologizing to fans for teasing them for so long about it. It’s been a long time coming. Mark Wahlberg has been teasing fans about a movie adaptation of the Naughty Dog video game, Uncharted, for the better part of the last decade. Now it’s officially set to hit theaters. Walhberg told CinemaBlend that his enthusiasm for the project got the best of him.
Gillian Anderson has launched an audio show that will explore stories about people through a “personally curated selection of narrated articles”.The show is titled “What Do I Know?!” and episodes will be released on a fortnightly basis on the audio journalism app Curio.Anderson, 53, will guide listeners through a range of stories, covering topics from social challenges to sexual liberation, to phenomenal women and more.The X-Files star said she was “thrilled” about the show and added in a statement about her partnership with Curio: “By taking the time to listen and reflect on inspiring and surprising stories, we can open...
When Joanna Scanlan arrives, she is hidden beneath a yellow raincoat, glasses steamed up, blown through the door as if the gathering storm outside has washed her ashore. “I am so sorry for dragging you out here,” she says, laughing slightly hysterically, as she sheds the layers. Scanlan is filming in rural Wales – she, her husband and their dog are renting a cottage nearby – and this cafe, also in the middle of nowhere, was her suggestion. Even the women who work in the cafe were surprised to be called in. We are the only customers, but there are pots of tea and welsh cakes, and Scanlan is great company, so all is well.
Priyanka Chopra shared a moving post dedicated to her late father on Friday. The Bollywood superstar, who has just welcomed her first child with husband Nick Jonas via surrogate, posted a sweet throwback photo to mark her parents' wedding anniversary. The Matrix Resurrections star took to Instagram to share a...
Kanye West wouldn’t exactly be Kanye West without his signature bold statements. Whether he’s proclaiming a Beyoncé album the “greatest of all time” or running for president or trying to get his ex-wife Kim Kardashian back, the rapper has definitive (and no shortage of controversial) opinions. Sometimes it doesn’t pan out to his liking. This was the case when he demanded and was denied final approval on the Netflix docuseries, Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, which centers on his comeuppance in the music industry. Now, one of the co-directors involved with the project reveals exactly why the request wasn’t granted.
Comments / 0