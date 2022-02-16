ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

News And Notes From The First NXT Level Up Taping

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 5 days ago

The inaugural WWE NXT Level Up tapings were held earlier tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT Vengeance Day hit the air on Syfy. This is the new weekly show that is replacing WWE 205 Live on Peacock and the WWE Network. The show will air at 10pm...

www.pwmania.com

wrestlinginc.com

WWE Gives Medical Update On Bobby Lashley

WWE released an update on Bobby Lashley after today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As noted, WWE did an injury angle with Lashley during the WWE Elimination Chamber main event. Early on there was a spot where Rollins put Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. Lashley was distracted by looking at Lesnar in his pod, and didn’t see Theory crash through the glass until it was too late. Officials and medics tended to Lashley as the match continued, and he was then escorted to the back. The timer went off later on when it was time for Lashley to enter the match, but he was not there. This upset Lesnar, who kicked his way out of his own pod and began destroying the other competitors.
WWE
PWMania

Sting Comments On Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

The legendary Sting took to Twitter to offer love and respect to Cody Rhodes. “Much love and respect for you Cody. [scorpion emoji],” Sting wrote with a photo of the two. Sting and Cody briefly worked together in AEW, but despite teasing a match, they never got the chance to compete against each other.
WWE
PWMania

LIVE WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER RESULTS COVERAGE

WWE Elimination Chamber Results – February 19, 2022. – The WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show opens up from the WWE TV Studios in Stamford, Connecticut as Jackie Redmond welcomes us. She’s joined in the studio by Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp. They hype tonight’s show. We get a promo for the Chamber structure. The panel discusses the Chamber matches and then sends us to Kevin Patrick backstage at the Jeddah Super Dome. Patrick is with Natalya, who has a bone to pick with Rhea Ripley. Natalya isn’t happy with Ripley calling herself The Iron Woman of WWE. Natalya says that is her title and she has three Guinness World Records to prove it. Natalya predicts Liv Morgan will win the Women’s Elimination Chamber so that one day she can be as great as Natalya and become a Triple Crown Champion.
WWE
PWMania

The Wrestling World Comments On The Undertaker’s WWE HOF Induction

Several pro wrestling stars have posted Twitter reactions to The Undertaker being announced for the WWE Hall of Fame. As reported earlier, WWE announced this morning that Undertaker will be the headliner for the 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony, which was confirmed for Friday 4/1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The event will stream live on Peacock and the WWE Network, and will air from the same venue that SmackDown airs from that night.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar Reportedly Went Off-Script At WWE Elimination Chamber

Yesterday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia featured competitive matchups while showcasing the company’s biggest stars. In the main event of the show, Brock Lesnar managed to decimate the other 5 men locked in the Elimination Chamber with him, ultimately becoming a 7-time WWE Champion. But...
WWE
PWMania

Kenny Omega Comments On Why He Thinks Cody Rhodes Left AEW

During an interview with F4WOnline.com’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega gave his thoughts on Cody Rhodes leaving AEW:. “Everyone was shocked. We all know when our deals our up, especially the EVPs, we know when our deals up. In the case of the Bucks, when their options kick in. For myself, I don’t have a deal like that. I’m up next year, just straight up, done. I would have to re-sign a new [contract], there is no option. We knew Cody’s, much like the Bucks, it was that time. We would hear that there was possibly some difficulty with the negotiation or whatever, but you never think it’s going in that direction where the talent is going to opt for leaving, especially, when this thing first started, the most passionate person of our revolution, the most passionate person of creating the ‘us vs. them’ mentality was Cody. It was strange for him to just choose to up and walk away.”
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On Asuka and Update On WWE WrestleMania 28 Ticket Sales

– As PWMania.com previously reported, Asuka was discussed internally for the 2022 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match but the company felt that Asuka wasn’t physically ready yet. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com had an update on Asuka’s return:. “We are told the hope is she will return from...
WWE
PWMania

Latest News On WWE Returns For Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Lacey Evans

Asuka could be returning to the WWE ring before March. As PWMania.com previously reported, new report from PWInsider notes that WWE officials are hoping that Asuka will return from shoulder surgery by the end of the month. While the hope is that Asuka will be back in action before March,...
WWE
PWMania

LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN TAPING RESULTS COVERAGE

– The WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX opens up on a tape delay from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Michael Cole welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Graves is replacing Pat McAfee again this week because McAfee was at the NFL Super Bowl last Friday when this episode was taped.
NFL
PWMania

Goldberg Speaks On Elimination Chamber 2022 Possibly Being His Final Match

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Bill Goldberg talked about challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at the 2022 Elimination Chamber PLE and how it could possibly be his last match:. “I would not ride off in the sunset if I was victorious...
WWE
PWMania

Video: Bianca Belair Wins Women’s Elimination Chamber In Saudi Arabia

Bianca Belair is going to WrestleMania 38. Today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event saw Belair become the new #1 contender to the RAW Women’s Title by defeating Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H. and Alexa Bliss, inside the Chamber structure. Belair eliminated Bliss to get the win. Ripley eliminated Nikki first, Liv eliminated Doudrop, Bliss eliminated Liv, and Belair eliminated Ripley before pinning Bliss to win. The order of entrants went like this: Nikki, Liv, Doudrop, Ripley, Bliss, Belair, who earned the right to enter last by winning a Gauntlet Match last Monday on RAW.
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Level Up Preview For Tonight (2/18)

WWE NXT Level Up will premiere tonight on Peacock and WWE Network at 10 PM EST. WWE has announced the following matches for tonight- -Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley vs. Kayla Inlay & Fallon Henley. -Edris Enofe vs. Kushida. You can click here for full spoilers from the tapings held...
WWE
411mania.com

Lineups For Tonight’s Episodes of WWE Smackdown and NXT: Level Up

WWE will present the final episode of Smackdown before Elimination Chamber tonight, as well as the debut of NXT: Level Up. The episode of Smackdown was taped last week. You can find spoilers here. That show will include:. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Sami Zayn. * Ricochet...
WWE
PWMania

Possible WWE Title Spoiler And WrestleMania Main Event News

Brock Lesnar is expected to win back the WWE Title this weekend. Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will see Bobby Lashley defend his WWE Title inside the Chamber against Lesnar, Riddle, Austin Theory, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins. In an update, a new report from...
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On What Happened With The Usos and The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos was scheduled for WWE Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, but the match never happened. The Viking Raiders came to the ring for the match, the final match before the main event, but they were immediately attacked by The Usos. The Usos destroyed the #1 contenders at ringside, and slammed Ivar on top of Erik before walking off.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

There Goes The Gold: Title Change Takes Place On WWE SmackDown

History has been made! Titles are one of the easiest concepts to understand in all of wrestling. You have one wrestler holding a championship and someone else wants it. That sets up a title match where one person emerges with the championship and you go in whatever direction you want to head. It is something that has worked for the better part of ever and that was the case again this week.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Wild Knockout At UFC Vegas 48 Is Going Viral

David Onama has delivered a violent knockout of Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 48. Onama started teeing off on Benitez before the latter couldn’t get up anymore. This all came in the first round as well as the fight didn’t even last a full minute. Onama started out...
UFC
PWMania

Tony Khan Could Have Legally Prevented Cody Rhodes From Leaving AEW

As previously reported, Cody Rhodes’ AEW departure was officially announced on Tuesday morning after months of speculation about his future. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that some of those close the situation believe WWE made Cody an offer that was so big he couldn’t turn it down. According to Meltzer, there was recently talk within WWE that AEW has a budget issue and “were not going to match the WWE’s high offers unless or until they got a new and higher paying television deal, and that won’t be until the start of 2024.”
WWE

