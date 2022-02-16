Winter Olympics: Here’s what’s coming up Wednesday, Feb. 16 on NBC2

The full schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 16 can be found here and NBC2 will be showing the following events (all times ET):

Daytime – Starting at 2PM

Coverage of the women’s 4x6km relay in Biathlon, the men’s and women’s team sprint finals in Cross-Country Skiing, and more.

Details (Subject to change):

2PM: Biathlon – Women’s 4x6km Relay

3:30PM: TBD

3:45PM: Cross Country – Men’s, Women’s Team Sprint Finals

Primetime – Starting at 8PM

Coverage of the women’s halfpipe qualifying round (live) and the men’s aerials final in Freestyle Skiing, the latest from Short Track and the downhill runs in the women’s combined event in Alpine Skiing (live).

Details (Subject to change)

8PM: Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Aerials Final

8:30PM: Short Track – Day 6

9PM: Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying

9:30PM: Alpine Skiing – Women’s Combined, Downhill