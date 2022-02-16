ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Viral earworm 'Baby Shark' is getting its own full-length movie in 2023

By Huileng Tan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s64L1_0eFlsva600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u7gXd_0eFlsva600
Nickelodeon Animation and Pinkfong are producing a "Baby Shark" feature-length film.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

  • Nickelodeon Animation and Pinkfong are producing a "Baby Shark" feature-length film.
  • Pinkfong's version of "Baby Shark" has become a cultural phenomenon since its 2016 YouTube video debut.
  • "Baby Shark Dance" is the most-watched YouTube video of all time, with over 10 billion views so far.

A warning to all parents: Viral earworm "Baby Shark" is getting its own full-length movie, Paramount+ announced on Tuesday.

The catchy children's song started going viral after the "Baby Shark Dance" video was uploaded to Youtube by South Korean edutainment brand Pinkfong in June 2016. It is the most-watched YouTube video of all time with over 10 billion views.

Nickelodeon Animation and Pinkfong are co-producing the "Baby Shark" movie slated for 2023, Paramount+ said.

According to a 2019 New York Times article, "Baby Shark" is based on a popular decades-old camp singalong.

But it's Pinkfong's 2-minute, 16-second version of the song that has become a cultural phenomenon, starting from Indonesia in 2017, where it spurred a dance craze, according to a Vox report. In 2018, the "Baby Shark" dance challenge went viral across TikTok, the outlet reported.

On January 12, 2019, the song debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 in the 32th spot, where it peaked, according to Billboard magazine.

In 2020, Pinkfong's "Baby Shark Dance" video was still going strong, Insider's Palmer Haasch reported.

"Baby Shark's" success has also boosted the share price of Pinkfong's major shareholder, Samsung Publishing. Last June, the company's share price rose more than 10% in a day after Tesla founder Elon Musk tweeted about the viral "Baby Shark Dance" video.

The "Baby Shark" feature-length film was announced alongside a slate of new offerings from Paramount+ including three new "SpongeBob Squarepants" spinoff films and a new "Dora the Explorer" CG-animated series, per the company's press release.

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Lonestar 99.5

DC’s Wonder Twins Are Getting Their Own Movie

Wonder Twins powers, activate! Form of ... streaming movie! Shape of ... about two hours!. One of the most enduring DC Comics properties that have almost never appeared in the pages of DC’s actual comics are getting their own movie. The Wonder Twins, Zan and Jayna, famous for their ability to transform whenever they touch, were first introduced as sidekicks to the Justice League on the seminal Super Friends cartoon series. Their comic book appearances have been sporadic; they were officially introduced to DC continuity in the 90s and made occasional members of teams like Young Justice, and they recently got their own 12-issue miniseries from DC’s Wonder Comics imprint. Bu fueled by their many appearances on Super Friends, their cool costumes, their pet space monkey Gleek, and their signature catchphrase, they’ve remained a surprisingly enduring component of the DC firmament.
MOVIES
97.5 NOW FM

‘Lightyear’ Trailer: The ‘Real’ Buzz Gets His Own Movie

In Toy Story 2, we learned that Woody was a toy based on an old TV show called Woody’s Roundup. But we never found out where Buzz Lightyear came from. The clever conceit of Pixar’s Lightyear is that in the world of Toy Story, this movie was what inspired the Buzz toys. So it’s a fictional movie from a fictional universe that has become real. Everybody got that?
MOVIES
iheart.com

VIDEO: Massive Glowing Object Seen Flying Through Sky

UFO or asteroid? A substantial glowing object was seen flying through the sky and was captured by at least three different cameras. This sight was seen over the skies in Alta, Norway and shared on YouTube by UFO Sightings Daily.
ASTRONOMY
Vulture

U.K. Music Pioneer Jamal Edwards Dead at 31

Jamal Edwards — who helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Stormzy, Lady Leshurr, and Rita Ora — has died. He was 31. The British rapper and music producer started YouTube channel SBTV “on a £20 phone” while still in school, according to The Guardian. SBTV has generated over a billion views in that time. Ed Sheeran was a big hit on the channel before he’d even signed a record deal. “We’re good friends, but we were also good for each other’s careers,” Edwards said in 2017. “Viewers loved him, they didn’t care where he was from. They could just see he had talent.” Edwards helped promote grime to an international audience, and was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for his efforts. SBTV became known for the F64: 64 fresh, completely new bars of lyrics that rappers were expected to produce on the channel.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Taylor Hill
Pitchfork

Charli XCX Shares New Video for “Beg for You”: Watch

Charli XCX has shared a new video for her recent Crash single “Beg For You,” which features a guest appearance from Rina Sawayama. Check it out below. Charli released the song “Good Ones” in September, with Perfume Genius remixing it at the end of the year. The rest of the album arrives on March 18. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens join her on the latest Crash single “New Shapes.” The trio had been slated to perform “New Shapes” on Saturday Night Live in December, but it was scrapped due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Shark#Earworm#Paramount Pictures#Nickelodeon Animation#South Korean#Paramount#New York Times#Tiktok#Billboard#Samsung Publishing
Billboard

Camila Cabello Hints at New Bilingual Song With Lip-Synching Video

Is Camila Cabello hinting at new music? More specifically, a new bilingual song?. Fans seem to think so and already approve of the track, replying to her social media post with, “It is a bop I am already obsessed.” In the short teaser posted on Sunday (Feb. 6), the singer-songwriter recorded herself in a car lip-synching to the new song’s lyrics, “Asi es la vida si, and that’s just life, baby.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift release duet ‘The Joker and The Queen’

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have released their new track – a version of Sheeran’s song “The Joker and The Queen” – 10 years after their first collaboration, “Everything Has Changed”.“Me and Taylor first met and wrote and recorded our first song together in 2012, 10 years ago now,” the singer-songwriter wrote on Instagram, as he announced the release of the single. “I’m so so honoured to have her on this song. Not only is she the best singer/songwriter in the world but she’s also a very close friend, I’m very lucky to have her in my life.” For...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Tesla
Rolling Stone

Dave Grohl Recorded an Entire Metal Album for His New Horror Movie ‘Studio 666’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 20 years ago, Dave Grohl enlisted members of Motörhead, Celtic Frost, Venom, and other heavy-metal pioneers for Probot, his side project that he once referred to as a “death-metal Supernatural.” With the upcoming release of the Foo Fighters’ horror-comedy film Studio 666, Grohl returns to his most aggro side, telling Rolling Stone that he’s recorded an entire metal album as the film’s fictional band Dream Widow. Studio 666 follows the Foos as they set up to record their 10th album in a dilapidated mansion. “I wind up finding this creepy basement. And I go...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Wolfgang reflects on recording final Van Halen album with his father

Wolfgang has reflected on the album that marked his recording debut, Van Halen’s A Different Kind of Truth which he played on along with father Eddie Van Halen and David Lee Roth. Tragically, the album turned out to be Van Halen’s final studio album too. In an interview...
MUSIC
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Sabrina Carpenter Says Her Upcoming Album Will 'Surprise You'

Sabrina Carpenter joins Elvis Duran and the Morning Show to talk all about her new song 'Fast Times' as well as an upcoming album and her upcoming role as Alice. "This song feels like me," Sabrina tells Elvis Duran Friday morning the day of the release of her new song, "It feels like the music I listen to.... I’m really excited." However when it comes to the album, Sabrina says her upcoming project may 'surprise you.' She reveals, "For people who might not know me personally will get to know me personally."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Huey Haha: Cause of death revealed for 22-year-old TikTok star

The cause of death for 22-year-old TikTok star, Huey Haha, has been revealed, nearly four months after his death. On 17 February, the Sacramento County Corner’s Office confirmed with PEOPLE that Huey, whose real name is Hieu Minh Ngoc Ha, died by suicide. According to a report from the California-based county government office, Huey passed away due to self-inflicted gunshot wound on 25 October 2021. Huey’s death was announced on his Instagram account on 27 October, as the post included the date of his passing and details about his GoFundMe page. ...
CELEBRITIES
People

Tom Holland's Mom Once Called Spider-Man Producers Because He Wasn't Getting Enough 'Toilet Breaks'

Tom Holland may be one of the most famous young actors in Hollywood, but that doesn't mean his mom won't make a few phone calls on his behalf!. During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star, 25, shared a hilarious story, recalling the time his mom secretly phoned producers about giving him an adequate amount of bathroom breaks while filming one of the early Spider-Man films.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares 'Lunatic' performance video

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Moonbyul is back with a new music video. The 29-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, released a dance performance video for her song "Lunatic" on Wednesday. The "Lunatic" performance video shows Moonbyul and a group of backup dancers perform...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

398K+
Followers
25K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy