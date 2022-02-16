Electric vehicles run over ethanol and gas

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The battle between ethanol and oil producers kicks into high gear read more with new research that says ethanol is a dirty form of fuel. Farmers and oil barons have been at odds since the U.S. government mandated the biofuel be mixed with gasoline in 2005. They both are missing the bigger threat to their businesses: electric vehicles.

The study led by a scientist from the University of Wisconsin-Madison raises other controversial arguments. It noted that the use of ethanol mandated under the Renewable Fuel Standard also raises corn prices by about 30%. The chief executive of the Renewable Fuels Association told Reuters read more the study was “completely fictional and erroneous.”

But it may not matter either way. U.S. President Joe Biden seems more focused on the emergence of electric vehicles that run off of other sources including coal, wind, and solar. That would put both forms of fuel for gas guzzlers in the back seat. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

IBM quixotically hunts for fountain of youth

India app ban inflames Sea’s top fire

Clariant whistleblowers raise fears over controls

Crypto hangs up its Super Bowl placard

China’s Anta strikes gold with Eileen Gu-mania

Editing by Gina Chon and Pranav Kiran

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.