ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Electric vehicles run over ethanol and gas

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZVOUS_0eFlsuhN00

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The battle between ethanol and oil producers kicks into high gear read more with new research that says ethanol is a dirty form of fuel. Farmers and oil barons have been at odds since the U.S. government mandated the biofuel be mixed with gasoline in 2005. They both are missing the bigger threat to their businesses: electric vehicles.

The study led by a scientist from the University of Wisconsin-Madison raises other controversial arguments. It noted that the use of ethanol mandated under the Renewable Fuel Standard also raises corn prices by about 30%. The chief executive of the Renewable Fuels Association told Reuters read more the study was “completely fictional and erroneous.”

But it may not matter either way. U.S. President Joe Biden seems more focused on the emergence of electric vehicles that run off of other sources including coal, wind, and solar. That would put both forms of fuel for gas guzzlers in the back seat. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

IBM quixotically hunts for fountain of youth

India app ban inflames Sea’s top fire

Clariant whistleblowers raise fears over controls

Crypto hangs up its Super Bowl placard

China’s Anta strikes gold with Eileen Gu-mania

Editing by Gina Chon and Pranav Kiran

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Comments / 10

mighty?4presiden
2d ago

I will be driving my gas guzzler till I can no longer drive a vehicle

Reply
18
reelman
2d ago

I can't afford new vehicles. And Bidens making it so I can't afford gas.

Reply
9
Jack Hook
1d ago

I will match my gas guzzler against any electric vehicle out here.

Reply(3)
8
Related
Grist

Why would Big Oil blame Biden for gas prices? (Hint: to stop climate progress.)

Robert Weissman is president of Public Citizen. As gas prices continue to rise, Big Oil wants you to blame Joe Biden. Opining on Fox Business Network, energy industry analyst Phil Flynn claimed the Biden administration is “using cancel culture policies against the U.S. energy industry” and starving the market of domestic petroleum production. Other conservative commentators are attacking the Biden administration’s supposed “war on oil.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
marketplace.org

How expensive will fuel get before Americans buy less of it?

On Tuesday, Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate oil indexes closed above $92 a barrel. Plus, some analysts have been talking about $100 oil for the first time in years, with tensions between Russia and Ukraine spiking costs. Let’s turn to the demand side of things. Historically, there’s been a...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Scientists accidentally stumble on ‘holy grail’ of batteries for electric vehicles

Scientists have come across an unexpected way to commercialise a breakthrough form of battery technology, opening up the possibilities for a new generation of long-range robots and electric vehicles.Engineers at Drexel University in Philadelphia accidentally stumbled upon the technique while working on another solution to improve the viability of lithium-sulfur batteries, which are often described as the “holy grail” of batteries due to the vast improvements they offer compared to industry standard lithium-ion batteries.Lithium-sulfur batteries have three times the potential charge capacity of lithium-ion batteries, which are found in everything from smartphones to electric cars. Their inherent instability, however,...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
CarBuzz.com

Ford Stops Building Mustangs For Endlessly Frustrating Reason

The auto industry's problems from 2021 have continued into 2022. Next year may be no different. The world is continuing to fight its way out of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting supply chain issues affecting basic goods and new vehicles. Automakers have been dealing with a semiconductor chip shortage, a crucial component required for final vehicle assembly. Major money-makers like trucks and SUVs have received chip priority over traditional sedans and sports cars, and Detroit's muscle cars, such as the Ford Mustang, haven't been immune, with Mustang production now shut down again after a stoppage early in 2021.
CARS
Los Angeles Daily News

What happens when millions of electric car batteries get old?

As California accelerates its push toward 100% zero-emission new car sales by 2035, hundreds of thousands of electric-vehicle batteries will be finishing their freeway lives — and it’s not clear what’s going to happen to them. Currently, many of the massive used batteries — the Tesla version...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol Fuel#Twitter Capital Calls#Ibm#Twitter Breakingview
iheart.com

What will you do if gas prices hit $7 a gallon?

As soon as we see $100 a barrel oil, an energy expert is predicting $5 a gallon with worse to follow. "My guess is that you are going to see $5 a gallon at any triple-digit [oil prices] ... as soon as you get to $100. And you might get to $6.50 or $7. Forget about $150 a oil, I don't know where we will be bv then," Energy Word founder Dan Dicker said on Yahoo Finance Live.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
China
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Price In America

Gas prices price in America has risen and risen sharply recently. One year ago, according to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gas was $2.46. The number is now $3.44 and most days moves upward. There are several causes of high gas prices. The primary factor is oil prices. State gas taxes […]
TRAFFIC
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
alaskapublic.org

Alaska trucking companies say their employees are quitting over Canada’s COVID vaccine mandate

Dick Rankins, the owner of Alaska-based Sleipner Transport, said the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Americans going through Canada has already had a big impact on his business. Since Jan. 15, when it went into effect, he estimates he’s lost 80% of his drivers. This past weekend, he said, he couldn’t find a driver to pick up a load from the Lower 48 to haul up to Alaska.
The Independent

Electric Porsche breaks battery record by driving from LA to New York with just 2.5 hours of charge

An electric Porsche has broken the record for crossing the United States with the shortest charging time, travelling from Los Angeles to New York with less than 2.5 hours of charge.The 2021Porsche Taycan, driven by electric car enthusiast Wayne Gerdes, travelled over 4,500km (2,800 miles) from coast to coast, spending just two hours, 26 minutes and 48 seconds recharging at Electrify America stations along the way.It broke the existing record by nearly three times, and was five times better than the record charging time set by a Tesla Model S.The journey was completed on 12 November, 2021, but was only...
CARS
FOXBusiness

China carrying out ‘master plan’ to take over US: John Ratcliffe

China’s playbook for taking over the United States aims to dominate America’s industries one by one, former DNI John Ratcliffe explained on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. JOHN RATCLIFFE: Wall Street has put profits above our national security, so to tech giants in Silicon Valley. Now we're seeing it in Hollywood, where, you know, the American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy. And at the same time, what they're doing is rob, replicating and replacing, and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers. So, unfortunately, this has been… the pattern and it will continue. It's part of the master plan for China to supplant the United States in all aspects…
FOREIGN POLICY
KHOU

Can anything be done to lower gas prices?

Normally gas gets cheaper in the first few months of a new year, as cold weather tends to keep us at home. But in 2022 the price is going up. There are several factors driving the increase, but tensions half a world a way are not helping. As the world...
TRAFFIC
Family Handyman

This Is How Much Gas You Should Keep in Your Tank

Nothing is more annoying when you’re ready to hit the road than realizing you need gas. Between the time it takes to fill up, the cost and the general inconvenience, you might wonder whether you can cruise a little longer without stopping. A better question is whether there’s actually...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

317K+
Followers
284K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy