The Steilacoom Sentinels didn’t have enough to challenge for the top places on the podium at the Class 2A state boys swimming and diving championships this weekend. But the Sentinels certainly had their moment – one that lasted for two days. And one that three of Steilacoom’s four divers memorialized on Saturday morning before the swim finals began at the King County Aquatic Center by climbing to the top spot on the awards stand and taking a picture in the No. 1 spot.

STEILACOOM, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO