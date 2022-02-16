Tarasenko nets 2 goals, Blues top Senators 5-2

The Blues won’t have Vladimir Tarasenko in the lineup Saturday when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Blues official website reports. Tarasenko has had an interesting season for the Blues. He demanded a trade during the offseason, citing unhappiness with the medical staff. Tarasenko believes that staff has mishandled his shoulder injuries over the past few seasons. Then came the expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken, and some wondered if the Blues would leave him unprotected to try and rid themselves of his contract. That contract pays him $7.5 million per season and runs through the following season. The Blues chose to keep him on the roster, not wanting to lose him and receiving nothing in return.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO