NHL

Tarasenko nets 2 goals, Blues top Senators 5-2

By The Associated Press
Fresno Bee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVladimir Tarasenko scored twice and had an assist, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Tuesday night. Tarasenko's first goal put the Blues up 2-1 in the second period, and his second was an empty-netter that came with about two minutes left in a game that was...

www.fresnobee.com

