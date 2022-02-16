Salena Zito: The great awakening

Thank you for your Accent column entitled “New legislation targeting teachers is like communism" (Holly Kozelsky, Feb. 13). You skillfully built an argument against actions from politicians, who through proposed legislation, House Bill 781, seem actively working to monitor and suppress any material deemed by them to be too divisive/controversial and therefore too dangerous to be used by teachers in the classroom to educate students about history, civics, and current events. You also challenge the efforts of Governor Youngkin, who has set up a tip-line into his office whereby parents with concerns about teachers’ practices as well as the school curriculum can do an ”end run” around the communication channels already in place in school systems to provide outlets for such concerns.
