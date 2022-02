After playing in all 15 games last season for Georgia, no player is arguably more primed for a breakout season for Georgia in 2022 than sophomore cornerback Kamari Lassiter. With Derion Kendrick off to the NFL after spending the 2021 season in Athens learning from the likes of Kirby Smart, Will Muschamp, and Jahmile Addae, en route to the defensive backs' second national championship of his college career (the first one coming at Clemson in 2018), there is no doubt that the former Rock Hill, South Carolina native, is ready for the NFL.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO