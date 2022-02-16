ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Love Language - Group Show Opening & Artisan Market Day

traverseticker.com
 3 days ago

Enjoy a one day, one stop market event which...

www.traverseticker.com

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Showing self-love on National Singles Awareness Day

The day of love is behind us, and for some that brings a sigh of relief. If Cupid’s arrow missed you this year, don’t worry, we have got a special surprise for you. Today is “National Singles Awareness Day.” It’s a day set aside to celebrate all things single. Holly Merrick-Liston is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor with Yellow Brick Road Counseling. She joined us today to give us a few ideas on how we can honor our relationships with ourselves if we’re still flying solo.
SOCIETY
Orange Leader

PHOTO FEATURE: Agape Love Day shows the love

Brandi Clark, left, and Sadie Hernandez, far right, accept gifts of blankets and socks for the residents at Sabine Place on Sunday from Gate City Guild #42 members Benitris Edwards, second from left, Dwanna Tims, Ola Kindle and Dawn Burleigh. Each year the guild participates in Agape Love Day by...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Language#Artisan#Higher Art Gallery#Group
bizjournals

Artisan pizza restaurant Flock opening its doors in Folsom

Artisan pizzas are the focus, but they aren't the only highlights of the menu at a new neighborhood eatery opening its doors in Folsom today. Flock, located at 185 Placerville Road, Suite 150 in Folsom, is an artisan pizza restaurant with a menu that includes dishes such as Spanish octopus, short rib cavatelli and grilled New York strip steak.
FOLSOM, CA
Deadline

Travis Engle Dies: Trinity Artists International Co-Founder, Former Agent & Manager Was 37

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with some changes from his family: Travis Engle, a former agent who co-founded the talent management firm Trinity Artists International, died Monday of cardiac arrest in Culver City. He was 37. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our colleague, partner and friend Travis Engle,” Trinity Artists International said in a social media post (read it below). “He had not only been family, but also a valued member of our team since day one and will be missed tremendously.” Born on March 16, 1984, in Fort Worth, Texas,...
CELEBRITIES
Herald Chronicle

Three new shows at Artisan Depot

Everyone is invited to view three new art shows now on display at the Artisan Depot Art Gallery in Cowan. “Big Stuff” is the name of a member show featuring pieces of work larger than 28x30 inches created by talented, local citizens. Works range from watercolor and acrylic painting to large installations and fiber art.
COWAN, TN
iheart.com

Degage Cuts Ribbon on New Thrift Store and Artisan Market

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Degage Ministries held a ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday for its "Thrift on Div" store, which is located next to the organization's shelter on Divison Avenue. Marketing Manager Bob Krater tells WOOD-TV that they're filling a need in the Heartside Community. "When the Goodwill moved, it left a...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
WNDU

Antique Artisan Market returns to SB Farmer’s Market

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Despite the snow falling on Saturday, Michiana residents checked out the Antique Artisan Market at the South Bend Farmer’s Market. There was a great turnout of families and couples supporting the local vendors at the historic venue that showcased unique treasures and homemade food.
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy