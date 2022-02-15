ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Applications now open to Mississippi Teacher Residency program for aspiring educators seeking master’s degree in elementary and special education

msstate.edu
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. – Applications to the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) Mississippi Teacher Residency (MTR) program are now available for aspiring educators seeking a graduate degree in elementary and special education. The priority deadline to submit applications is March 15. Any applications submitted after March 15 will be...

www.msstate.edu

