2-15 High School Girls Basketball Playoff Highlights

Saturday’s meeting between Michigan and Wisconsin quickly transformed from a basketball game into a WWE match, complete with crude gestures and all. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was irate that Wisconsin coach Greg Gard called a timeout with the Badgers leading by 15 points and just 15 seconds remaining in the game. Howard confronted Gard about it in the handshake line, which led to an ugly scene. Howard hit a Wisconsin assistant in the head with an open hand (video here) before players began shoving one another and throwing swings.
Georgia has indefinitely suspended assistant men's basketball coach Wade Mason after an altercation took place between Mason and Bulldogs' director of player development Brian Fish during halftime of Wednesday's road game at LSU, according to DawgsHQ.
CHAMPAIGN, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The 2021-22 IHSA State Wrestling Finals took place Saturday night at the State Farm Center, concluding what has been a stellar year for wrestlers in central Illinois. In classes 1A and 2A, central Illinois wrestlers especially succeeded. Here are the results from Saturday's finals for those...
Few if any names are bigger in the history of Notre Dame basketball than Digger Phelps. So anytime he gives his take on something, Irish fans and at least some college basketball fans in general tend to listen. After Michigan coach Juwan Howard threw a punch at the end of his team’s loss to Wisconsin, Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune reached out to Phelps to ask what would have happened to him in a similar situation. Phelps couldn’t have been more clear in his response:
EAST LANSING, MI -- The Illini responded to Head Coach Brad Underwood's challenge after the Rutger's game to play harder. Illinois battled in the Breslin Center and earned a 79-74 win. This is the Illini's first win at Michigan State since 2015.
The Original Friday Frenzy returned for another week of action as the regular season for the boy's high school basketball season continued to wind down and action continued in the girl's high school basketball playoffs.
CHATHAM, IL. -- The Glenwood Titans begin their 2021-22 IHSA postseason on Wednesday against Bethalto Civic Memorial at home in the Regional Semifinals.
Both Roland-Story basketball teams picked up huge postseason victories last week.
The ninth-ranked Roland-Story girls pummeled eighth-ranked West Marshall, 63-35, in the Class 3A regional finals at State Center Saturday. The victory secured a second-straight trip to state for the girls.
ADRIAN — Connor Krueger has been working since eighth grade towards the ultimate goal of all high school wrestlers, a state championship.
His older brother Hunter Krueger finished his career for Adrian's wrestling team with a Division 2 state title at 215 pounds, and on Saturday, Connor secured his shot to match his
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas had a pretty dominant performance at the Ivy League Championships this week. Thomas, who swims for the Penn women's team, previously swam for the men's team. She's become a dominant force in the pool this year. The Penn swimmer broke multiple pool records
