ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Who is Quintez Brown? Looking into the suspect who targeted mayoral candidate

Wave 3
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAVE News - Tuesday night, February 15, 2022. Louisville Bail Fund to pay mayoral shooting suspect’s bond, social media posts...

www.wave3.com

Comments / 13

mike smith
2d ago

why isn't he being charged with a hate crime? is it because it was a white man that he shot at

Reply(2)
10
Social Rhonda
2d ago

To those asking why this isn't a hate crime... Why would it be? No one has stated his alleged motive yet. Don't we still like in a country where those charged are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law instead of the court of opinion?

Reply(2)
3
JoyGeeGemini
2d ago

Why would this man be a suspect for being outspoken about the truth? He's not the type to go shooting @ ppl. This man wants the best for his community. I say he's innocent. Quintez Brown is a good man.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

The National Archives confirms it found classified materials at Mar-a-Lago

The National Archives and Records Administration found classified materials in the 15 boxes of records it retrieved from former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter sent to the House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday. "NARA has identified items marked as classified national...
POTUS
Reuters

Canadian police push to restore normality to the capital

OTTAWA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Canadian police on Saturday worked to restore normality to the capital after trucks and demonstrators occupied the downtown core of Ottawa for more than three weeks to protest against pandemic restrictions. The push to clear the city began on Friday and continued into the night.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
The Associated Press

A week of legal setbacks for Trump in Washington, New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump faced one legal setback after another this week as a judge ruled he must sit for a deposition in New York to answer questions about his business practices, his accounting firm declared his financial statements unreliable, another judge rejected his efforts to dismiss conspiracy lawsuits and the National Archives confirmed that he took classified information to Florida as he left White House.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bail Fund#Wave News#Ott

Comments / 0

Community Policy