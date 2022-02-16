ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

2022 Guild Member Salon Show

Last week, after snow blanketed streets and buildings, The Longmont Artists’ Guild’s Spring Art Show and Sale returned to The Great Frame Up. With more than 130 pieces of art by over 30 creatives, this is one of LAG’s largest displays, featuring everything from intricate works made with colored pencil to graphite illustrations.
