Lee County, FL

Meals on Wheels give food for homebound in the community

By Krista Fogelsong
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Meals on Wheels provides food for homebound people in our community. But this week, those people also got a little Valentine’s day love.

In addition to regular meals, Community Cooperative delivered some sweet treats and handmade

Valentines from the community and Child Care of Southwest Florida’s Early Learning Centers lift the spirits of folks who can’t leave their homes.

Meals on Wheels recipients often live alone and sometimes the only people they interact with are their program delivery drivers.

Edward Halligan gets meals and said, “I think you guys are awesome. That’s all I can say. You guys have been so good to me. I have nothing bad to say about Meals on Wheels. You’re a blessing. That’s for sure.”

The Meals on Wheels program has 32 meal delivery and transport routes in North Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Lehigh Acres, and Bonita Springs.

Not only do they provide daily meals, but they also bring groceries, pet food and do friendly safety and security checks.

ABC7 Fort Myers

