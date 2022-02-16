Black In Space

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

This is the untold story of the decades-long battle between the U.S....

www.traverseticker.com

AdWeek

Profiles in Black Creativity: Jaide Lewis Carves Digital Space for Musical Storytelling

As director of digital marketing for Capitol Records, New York and Los Angeles-based digital storyteller Jaide Lewis is well-versed in the importance of artists making connections with fans. Stressing the benefits of personality-based marketing in music, she encourages them to show the world what makes them unique—and to do so with authenticity at top-of-mind.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Victoria Advocate

Guest column: The space in between

A very dear friend recently shared a book with me called, “Let Your Life Speak” by Parker Palmer. It is well worth reading if you have the time and it has me thinking. About this time of year, I also start thinking more about our graduating seniors. It is such a great moment in their lives as they pivot into what is next for them on their journey. Most of us remember these days fondly and can remember having a sense of confidence that was probably unwarranted, and a sense of fear that was equally unwarranted.
PARKER PALMER
Distractify

Some Think Kamila Valieva Was Forced to Fall on Purpose During Her Free Skate

The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
KPLC TV

555.55-carat black diamond believed to be from space is on sale

(CNN) - Here is one way to say “I love you” this Valentine’s Day that your Valentine has never seen before. Sotheby’s is auctioning off a black diamond. You have probably never seen one before, because they are incredibly rare. Black diamonds contain osbornite, which is...
IFLScience

Billion-Year-Old Black Diamond Rumored To Be “From Space” Up For Auction

The largest cut diamond in the world is about to go up for auction. The extraordinary jewel, nicknamed "The Enigma" is a billions-year-old Fancy Black diamond that is rumored to originate from space. According to the auction house, the stone is a carbonado black diamond, which are extremely rare, occur...
dailygalaxy.com

Virus from Age of Dinosaurs Found in Human Genome to Is Earth’s Core a Weird State of Matter? (Planet Earth Report)

The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. Today’s stories range from Mega 85-Mile-Wide Comet is On Its Way from the Oort Cloud to Colossal—a startup cofounded by the Harvard geneticist George Church—wants to resurrect a woolly mammoth within the next six years, and more.
architecturaldigest.com

Jewel Crest Is a Safe Space for the Black Community in Joshua Tree

When Jessica Jones first visited Joshua Tree five years ago for her best friend’s bachelorette party, she never wanted to leave. As she recalls, “I remember just staring out the window and thinking, Wow, this is such a magical place. Now, I get all the hype.” Jessica later decided to return to the California locale for a getaway on her own, but was met with a troubling realization while searching for accommodations. “I would look through the photos of who was represented in the different short-term rental listings, because they’ll usually have lifestyle photos that show people enjoying their rental space,” she adds. “I didn’t see one Black person.”
Deadline

Travis Engle Dies: Trinity Artists International Co-Founder, Former Agent & Manager Was 37

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with some changes from his family: Travis Engle, a former agent who co-founded the talent management firm Trinity Artists International, died Monday of cardiac arrest in Culver City. He was 37. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our colleague, partner and friend Travis Engle,” Trinity Artists International said in a social media post (read it below). “He had not only been family, but also a valued member of our team since day one and will be missed tremendously.” Born on March 16, 1984, in Fort Worth, Texas,...
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Pratt: God is a power far beyond imagination

Weirdness seems to be the order of the day, what with all those words and pictures floating around, bouncing off who-knows-where in space. Today, after trying to open an e-mail from a cousin who has been “blocked” by my “protectors,” I am reminded of many years ago when people thought it was a ridiculous idea that God could know every word and action taken by every person on Earth!
