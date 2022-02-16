Black In Space

A very dear friend recently shared a book with me called, “Let Your Life Speak” by Parker Palmer. It is well worth reading if you have the time and it has me thinking. About this time of year, I also start thinking more about our graduating seniors. It is such a great moment in their lives as they pivot into what is next for them on their journey. Most of us remember these days fondly and can remember having a sense of confidence that was probably unwarranted, and a sense of fear that was equally unwarranted.

PARKER PALMER ・ 11 DAYS AGO