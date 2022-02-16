Black In Space

When Jessica Jones first visited Joshua Tree five years ago for her best friend’s bachelorette party, she never wanted to leave. As she recalls, “I remember just staring out the window and thinking, Wow, this is such a magical place. Now, I get all the hype.” Jessica later decided to return to the California locale for a getaway on her own, but was met with a troubling realization while searching for accommodations. “I would look through the photos of who was represented in the different short-term rental listings, because they’ll usually have lifestyle photos that show people enjoying their rental space,” she adds. “I didn’t see one Black person.”
