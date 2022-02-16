ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Carjacking suspect arrested after collision with police units

gallupsun.com
 5 days ago

Gallup Police received a call involving a carjacking at Hampton Inn West at 111 Twin Buttes Rd. about 1:30 pm on Feb. 15. The victim told police a Native American man pointed a pistol at her and then drove away in her blue Ford Escape SUV. Shortly after the call came...

gallupsun.com

Comments / 0

CBS DFW

Arlington Police Seek Help From Public Identifying Carjacking Suspect

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police are asking members of the public to help identify a man suspected of committing a carjacking in a parking lot off S. Cooper Street. Police said that on January 6, 2022 at about 5 p.m., the unidentified man pulled a 64-year-old woman from her car and stole the vehicle. The carjacking took place in a parking lot in front of a store located in the 1900 block of S. Cooper Street. Surveillance images show a man suspected of committing a carjacking last month. (credit: Arlington Police Department) If you recognize this suspect or have details about this case please contact Det. Hill at 817-575-8610 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477. Reference APD Case # 2022-00060403
ARLINGTON, TX
The Independent

Man charged with murder after 66 year-old ‘agrees to have leg cut off with saw – then dies of injuries’

A man has been charged with murder in Australia after allegedly using a saw to amputate a 66-year-old man’s leg as part of a suspected “arrangement” between the pair.The accused and deceased are alleged to have driven together to a park in far north Queensland, where they exited the car and sat under a tree.About twenty minutes later, at around 4am on Saturday, the 36-year-old man from Innisfail used a battery-powered circular saw to cut the other man’s leg off below the knee, police alleged.The younger man is then alleged to have left the Fitzgerald Park area on foot, after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Naomi Hunte: 63-year-old man arrested over murder of woman found stabbed to death on Valentine’s Day

A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found stabbed to death in her flat on Valentine’s Day. Naomi Hunte, 41, was found dead after police were called to an address in Congleton Grove, Greenwich, southeast London, on Monday.A post-mortem examination on Wednesday found the cause of death to be a stab wound.The Metropolitan Police arrested the suspect on Friday and took him into custody.Neighbours are reported to have heard a loud argument and a scream before Ms Hunte was found.Police are said to have told other residents her body may have laid in the flat for days before it was discovered after firefighters used axes to break down the door.One neighbour told the Evening Standard: “Everyone knows her around here.“Police told us she had been lying there for at least a couple of days before she was found.”Scotland Yard asked anyone with information to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4027, call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6610/14Feb.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorious

Millionaire Canadian Oil Tycoon Killed During Vintage Car Rally, Driver Sentenced

A distracted driver turned a Veteran Car Run into tragedy, now he’s off to prison. Ronald Carey, a well-known oil tycoon from Canada, was enjoying a day during the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run. 80 year old Carey was driving a 118 year old 1903 Knox Model C in the rally. His wife Billi was also seriously injured when the couple were thrown for the car. Michael Black is now going to spend 20 months in prison, with suspended driving privileges over the crash.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Ok Magazine

'The Walking Dead' Actor Moses J. Moseley's Alleged Suicide May Have Been The Result Of Foul Play Based On New Evidence Found By Law Enforcement

Law enforcement is now saying it is a possibility the death of The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley may have been accidental or the result of foul play, according to new evidence discovered in their ongoing investigation. Article continues below advertisement. As OK! previously reported, Moseley's body was discovered...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
KWCH.com

Haysville man arrested following attempted carjacking, police chase

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested 38-year-old Zachary Province of Haysville Tuesday evening in connection with an attempted car carjacking and car chase. The arrest stems from a police pursuit related to an attempted aggravated robbery that occurred Tuesday in the 3200 block of E. Harry. Police said just...
HAYSVILLE, KS
KFDM-TV

BPD arrests suspects for burglary of SETX storage units

On Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 9:00 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to Public Storage located at 6160 Delaware in reference to a burglary in progress and detained two suspects. Beaumont police identified the suspects as 27-year-old Dilan Garcia-Rodrigue and 46-year-old Danny Mouton, both Beaumont residents. The suspects were transported to...
BEAUMONT, TX
BBC

Macaulay Byrne death: Three further arrests

Police have made further arrests over the death of a man who was fatally stabbed in a South Yorkshire pub on Boxing Day. Macaulay Byrne, also known as Coley, was attacked in the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton, Sheffield, on 26 December. A post-mortem examination showed he died from multiple...
PUBLIC SAFETY

