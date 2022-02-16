Beijing Preview, Feb. 16: US vs. Canada for hockey gold again

Eileen Gu won gold in the freeskiing halfpipe at the Winter Olympics on Friday, raising her medal count to a record-breaking three in Beijing. She is the first freestyle skier to capture three medals at the same Games ― two gold, one silver. Gu, born in San Francisco but...
As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
After their cooperation in World War II, President Harry Truman had to adjust to Joseph Stalin, the Russian leader, after the war. Russia was the main republic of the Soviet Union’s 15 republics, a large communist state in international relations. The partnership did not last. They became enemies in...
BANGKOK — (AP) — World shares were mixed Monday as investors watched for developments in Ukraine after Russia rescinded earlier pledges to pull tens of thousands of its troops away from Ukraine’s northern border. U.S. markets will be closed for a holiday but futures were higher. Shares...
Beijing on Monday denied Australian allegations that a Chinese naval vessel shone a laser at one of the country's surveillance aircraft in an incident that Prime Minister Scott Morrison termed an "act of intimidation". "I think the Chinese government is hoping that nobody talks about these aggressive bullying acts," Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said previously, calling the incident "very aggressive".
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- New Zealand will begin to remove COVID-19-related health measures once on the other side of peaking cases, which isn't expected to occur for another three to six weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday. During a post-cabinet press conference, the prime minister said cases have been...
Americans know very little about Canada. Fewer than half of Americans surveyed in 2011 knew where Canada’s capital is (hint: it’s Ottawa), and two-thirds acknowledged they learned next to nothing about Canada’s history in school. (Truth be told, it’s not as interesting as America’s). In another study, nearly 40% of American eighth-graders thought Canada’s government was a dictatorship.
Sri Lanka shipped out to Britain on Monday the last of several hundred containers filled with thousands of tonnes of illegally imported waste, officials said. The 45 containers loaded onto a ship at a Colombo port on Monday were the final batch of 263 containers holding around 3,000 tonnes of waste.
SINGAPORE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) has made an unusual purchase of Vietnamese low-sulphur crude loading in April that will be supplied to Japanese power plants, trade sources said on Monday. The trading house purchased 300,000 barrels of Chim Sao crude from state oil marketer PV Oil...
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish rate-setters were split over how fast to start tightening monetary policy at the most recent policy meeting, the minutes published on Monday showed, with discussions overshadowed by a leap in underlying price pressure after the decision was taken. The board was split 3 to 3 a...
A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas had a pretty dominant performance at the Ivy League Championships this week. Thomas, who swims for the Penn women’s team, previously swam for the men’s team. She’s become a dominant force in the pool this year. The Penn swimmer broke multiple pool records...
A new panel ruling just upheld the Olympic Committee’s decision to withhold medals from the U.S figure skating team following a doping scandal that’s rocked the world of Ice Skating. The decision, made by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), means that the team won’t get their medals by the time the Olympics end.
