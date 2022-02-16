ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strasburg, ND

Honorable Mention selected

By EC Record Staff
ecrecord.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShelby Vander Vorst, a senior at Strasburg Public School was selected as Honorable Mention...

www.ecrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Why a Putin summit would be a huge risk for Biden

(CNN) — By agreeing in principle to a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin, President Joe Biden is reaching for a signature foreign policy win, but accepting massive political and strategic risks that could easily backfire. Biden's last-ditch, still-tentative and highly conditioned agreement to meet the Russian President came after...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

One killed, five injured in shooting during Portland, Oregon, protest

One person was killed and five others were injured when an armed resident confronted protesters outside his home in Portland, Oregon, late Saturday. Police said some of the protesters were also armed, although they did not make clear whether gunfire erupted from both sides of the confrontation. "This incident started...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Strasburg, ND
CBS News

Russia extends troop drills near Ukraine as violence spikes

Kyiv, Ukraine — Russia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion. The exercises, originally set to end Sunday, brought a sizable contingent of...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honorable Mention#Highschool#Strasburg Public School
CBS News

City mourns Huntington Beach police officer who died in helicopter crash

A 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department was mourned Sunday after he was killed in a helicopter crash on Saturday night. Another officer was injured. Dive teams have been in the water all day searching for clues about what caused the helicopter to crash. Home security video captured the police helicopter spinning out of control, hitting the water and almost instantly sinking in Newport Beach.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy