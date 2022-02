TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Water from a bathroom urinal flooded Lake Worth High School forcing the district to cancel school until Feb. 14. The flooding, discovered by a band director Friday afternoon, impacted the main entrance of the high school, front offices and classrooms. The second floor, auditorium and gym were not damaged, but Superintendent Dr. Rose Mary Neshyba said there still wasn’t enough classroom space to move students to. The impacted section of the school has to be sealed off to properly dry it out so the district decided to shut down and bring students back when the job is done. Neshyba said...

LAKE WORTH, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO