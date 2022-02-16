ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

#TheFinal5: COVID-19 and ivermectin

By Jim Lokay
fox5dc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19 has been a hot-button issue during...

www.fox5dc.com

Boston Globe

Ivermectin was given to thousands of COVID patients in Mexico City. Officials face an ethics backlash.

As the coronavirus coursed through Mexico City early last year, ravaging neighborhoods and overwhelming hospitals, local officials made an unusual decision. They gave out tens of thousands of medical kits to COVID-19 patients containing Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic medication. The drug has been championed by anti-vaccine activists around the world as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
cbs19news

Local clinical trial testing efficacy of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug that has garnered national attention in online conspiracy theory groups who say it is a treatment for COVID-19. The question is does it work? Current results are not clear, but the University of Virginia has launched a clinical study to find out.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nashville News Hub

Man died of COVID-19 the same day a legal agreement was reached that allowed his family to seek treatment for the virus with Ivermectin

The 62-year-old man reportedly died of COVID-19 the same day a legal agreement was reached that allowed his family to seek treatment for the virus with Ivermectin. As we all know by now, the drug has been at the center of attention during the pandemic. Some used it for COVID-19 treatment, even buying it at farm supply stores. The federal government says it’s not approved to treat the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arizona Mirror

Pharmacists would have to give ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 under GOP bill

A Republican bill would require pharmacists to fill prescriptions for drugs like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 passed out of committee Wednesday. The measure says that pharmacists in Arizona must “dispense all prescription orders written by a medical practitioner for the off-label use of a prescription drug” during public health states of emergency. But […] The post Pharmacists would have to give ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 under GOP bill appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
ScienceBlog.com

Study Will Test Higher Dose of Ivermectin to Treat Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19

A study led by the Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI) in partnership with Vanderbilt University has expanded its testing platform to evaluate ivermectin at a higher dose for a longer period of time. The drug is one of the three repurposed medications being tested in a study called ACTIV-6, which...
SCIENCE
KOCO

Oklahoma AG won't discipline doctors for prescribing ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor says his office does not plan to discipline doctors for prescribing certain medications, including ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, to treat COVID-19. While approved ivermectin to treat animals and people for some parasites, lice and skin issues, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration hasn't approved it for COVID-19. O'Connor said in a news release that his office finds no legal basis for a state medical licensure board to discipline a licensed physician for prescribing a drug for the off-label purpose of treating a patient with COVID-19.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

