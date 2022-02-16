ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Rafael Nadal, second place in golf tournament

By ANDREA GUSSONI
 5 days ago
After triumphing at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal also confirmed his excellent qualities in golf. The Spanish tennis player in fact ranked second in the Baleares Mid-Amateur golf course held on the course of the Club Aucanada, in Alcudia (a town in the north of Mallorca). Rafael Nadal, golf....

