Washington & Frederick County High School Basketball Highlights and Scores (February 15, 2022)

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of High school basketball in Washington, and Frederick County from February 15th, 2022.

Boy’s Basketball

Tuscarora Titans vs. Linganore Lancers

The Linganore Lancers put on a dominant performance at home against the Tuscarora Titans, beating them 71-51.

Frederick Cadets vs. Oakdale Bears

The Frederick Cadets pick up a tough win on the road over the Oakdale Bears, beating them 68-66.

Walkersville Lions vs. Middletown Knights

The Walkersville Lions picked up a thrilling win on the road against the Middletown Knights, beating them 57-56.

Head Coach Mike Mathis picked up his 400th career win, echoing love for the support from his community, and the guys on his team to get the win.

