ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Washington & Frederick County High School Basketball Highlights and Scores (February 15, 2022)

By Allif Karim
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1egfgj_0eFllA4a00

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of High school basketball in Washington, and Frederick County from February 15th, 2022.

Boy’s Basketball

Tuscarora Titans vs. Linganore Lancers

The Linganore Lancers put on a dominant performance at home against the Tuscarora Titans, beating them 71-51.

Frederick Cadets vs. Oakdale Bears

The Frederick Cadets pick up a tough win on the road over the Oakdale Bears, beating them 68-66.

Walkersville Lions vs. Middletown Knights

The Walkersville Lions picked up a thrilling win on the road against the Middletown Knights, beating them 57-56.

Head Coach Mike Mathis picked up his 400th career win, echoing love for the support from his community, and the guys on his team to get the win.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Mount defeats Hampton in home opener

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The Mountaineers defeated Hampton 17-5 in their home opener 17-5 on Saturday, improving to 2-2 n the season. The Mount was led by Jared McMahon’s five points (4g, 1a) and Kyle DeCrispino’s first career hat trick. Cormac Giblin added two assists and a goal, while Edward Gigliotti II and Kyle Cullen […]
EMMITSBURG, MD
WDVM 25

American men’s basketball takes down Army, 83-67

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – All five American University starters scored in double figures, as the Eagles took down Army, 83-67, on Saturday. The victory is the second for the Eagles in their last two games, as they improve to 8-19 overall and 4-11 in the Patriot League. Sophomore guard and St. Andrew’s grad Colin Smalls led […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Turnovers trouble Mount in loss to Long Island

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Mount St. Mary’s fell in its final home game of the regular season 66-61 to Long Island University on Saturday, and so, dropping its home record to 1-3 in the month of February. “We gotta do a better job of protecting our building,” said Mount head coach Dan Engelstad. “LIU is […]
EMMITSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Frederick County, MD
Washington, DC
Basketball
Frederick County, MD
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Middletown, MD
Local
Maryland Education
City
Washington, DC
Frederick County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Basketball
Washington, DC
Education
WDVM 25

Former Washington player and coach, hall of famer Charley Taylor passes away at 80

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Former Washington NFL star wide receiver and assistant coach, hall of famer Charley Taylor, passed away at 80-years-old on Saturday. Taylor played 13 seasons with Washington between 1964 and 1977, making it to eight pro bowls. Taylor coached the team’s wide receivers for another 13 years, and was part of all three […]
NFL
WDVM 25

Dream On 3 sends Leesburg native to NBA All-Star Weekend

17-year old Ace Culpepper is currently recovering from blood and bone marrow cancer LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) – 17-year old Ace Culpepper’s All-Star dreams have become a reality. Through Dream On 3, partnered with Quintevents, Ace will receive VIP treatment at the NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, Ohio. “I didn’t think I would walk outside with […]
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Education#The Tuscarora Titans#The Oakdale Bears#Middletown Knights#Wdvm25 Dcw50
WDVM 25

Diversity grows among Daytona 500 media as race enters 64th year

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There is a team of about 300 media members bringing the action from Daytona International Speedway to millions of people around the world. All these people work out of the same building at Daytona, called the “media center”. When you look inside the media center you’ll find an […]
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WDVM 25

US Olympian with ties to DC area makes history

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – A United States Olympian, who is a graduate of George Washington University, made history on Saturday morning at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. US bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, who played softball at George Washington, is now the most decorated black winter Olympian ever. Meyers Taylor earned a bronze medal Saturday morning, […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
WDVM 25

NFL hires former SEC chair to investigate Commanders’ Snyder

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – The NFL has hired former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White to investigate an allegation that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder sexually harassed a team employee more than a decade ago. White will detail her findings in a written report, which will be released to the public because the […]
NFL
WDVM 25

Maryland lawmakers propose bill to expand American History classes

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland lawmakers are working to expand the curriculum in U.S. History classes to include more untold stories about minorities. Maryland legislators say what students are being taught in their American history classes just isn’t enough, and it’s time to change that. The bill will require state school superintendents to work with […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

House votes to create West Virginia Military Hall of Fame

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia is one big step closer to creating a military hall of fame. West Virginia is very proud of its veterans and honors them annually on Veterans Day and Memorial Day.But now the House of Delegates, on a vote of 95 to zero, says it’s time to honor them with […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDVM 25

Yoga and whiskey event comes to Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Matts up and bottoms up for the people that enjoyed some warrior poses and whiskey pour Saturday Meinelschmidt Distillery partnered up with Powerhouse Studio to give residents a relaxing way to start their weekend. The event uses the practice of yoga and the fun of whiskey to introduce them to a […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Winchester-Frederick County allocates federal funding

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Winchester Frederick County visitor’s bureau is getting more than 200 thousand dollars from federal funding. And now they’re working on ways to increase tourism. $290,000 from the American Rescue Plan is helping improve tourism right here in Frederick County, Virginia. “We have a bunch of different initiatives that we’re working […]
WINCHESTER, VA
WDVM 25

Arlington Public Schools pause virtual learning option

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) – Arlington Public Schools are pausing the virtual learning option for hundreds of their students for the next school year. Nearly 600 students are enrolled in the virtual learning program. The school board made the decision on Thursday during a school board meeting. Board members said the program needs to be reworked […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Organizers prepare for Frederick Lunar New Year celebration

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Although many of us celebrated the new year on Jan. 1, some are just getting started. In Frederick, Maryland the Asian-American center of Frederick is hosting its 17th annual Lunar New Year celebration. This is the year of the tiger. Organizers for Saturday’s event said you can expect to see several […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy