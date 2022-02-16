Washington & Frederick County High School Basketball Highlights and Scores (February 15, 2022)
WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of High school basketball in Washington, and Frederick County from February 15th, 2022.
Boy’s Basketball
Tuscarora Titans vs. Linganore Lancers
The Linganore Lancers put on a dominant performance at home against the Tuscarora Titans, beating them 71-51.
Frederick Cadets vs. Oakdale Bears
The Frederick Cadets pick up a tough win on the road over the Oakdale Bears, beating them 68-66.
Walkersville Lions vs. Middletown Knights
The Walkersville Lions picked up a thrilling win on the road against the Middletown Knights, beating them 57-56.
Head Coach Mike Mathis picked up his 400th career win, echoing love for the support from his community, and the guys on his team to get the win.
